Liverpool are looking to make their second hijack of the summer transfer window as they look to land Man Utd, Tottenham target Mateus Fernandes, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers this summer, while Mohamed Salah is set to leave to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere this summer.

Liverpool could also be set to move on other players with Curtis Jones, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister among the clubs linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Merseysiders have now rejected a second bid, worth around £21m, from Inter Milan for Jones with Liverpool standing firm on their valuation of £35m this summer.

And Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder of their own with West Ham star Fernandes confirmed as a target by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano this month.

Romano told Born ‘N Red: “I will tell you something that was not so public in the recent days and weeks. Liverpool made a call two weeks ago to understand the situation of Fernandes at West Ham, to understand the price and conditions, but they didn’t return with any bid or any official conversation.

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“But they made a call two weeks ago, I can guarantee that. Tottenham and Man United are busy with a deal, so there are so many clubs involved. The player is going to be expensive, more than £85m. It means Liverpool are working on midfielders.”

Liverpool face strong competition for Fernandes from both Man Utd and Tottenham and the Portugal international could now have a big decision to make.

Tottenham recently came to the table for Fernandes, while Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with the West Ham man, and now Football Insider insists that Liverpool have ‘positioned themselves to hijack a move’ for the midfielder.

The Reds are looking to ‘accelerate their plans to sign a midfielder’ with Liverpool already completing one hijack this summer by beating Newcastle to the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

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It is understood that one of Liverpool’s ‘priorities is a central midfielder with the energy and athleticism to lift’ their midfield, which was off the pace under Arne Slot in the season just gone.

Liverpool are yet to submit an opening offer

On Liverpool’s interest in Fernandes – who is likely to cost in excess of £85m – Football Insider added: ‘Liverpool enquired about Fernandes a few weeks ago to understand what it would take to acquire his signature this summer.

‘Since then, the Reds haven’t submitted a bid or opened official talks with West Ham for the Portugal international, who scored three goals and provided four assists in 36 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.’

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