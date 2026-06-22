Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd are “still very much in the picture” to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes despite Tottenham ramping up their interest.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one more new midfielder after securing a deal for Atalanta star Ederson earlier this month.

Man Utd have lost Casemiro on a free transfer this summer and the Red Devils are looking to offload Manuel Ugarte, who is attracting interest from AC Milan.

Tottenham are also looking for a new midfielder this summer with Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insisting that Spurs are now ‘ready to offer’ £70m for Man Utd transfer target Fernandes.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – #Tottenham are ready to offer 70M to #WestHam to try to sign #MatheusFernandes, who is still a target of #ManchesterUnited and #RealMadrid. Race ongoing. #transfers #THFC #WHUFC.’

Despite Romano admitting that Tottenham are pushing to secure a deal for Fernandes, the transfer expert insists nothing is guaranteed and that Man Utd are still “very much in the picture”.

READ: Man Utd accelerate towards ‘full transfer agreement’ for next signing after personal terms deal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “According to my information, Tottenham are talking to the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and they are pushing in order to reach an agreement with the player – but still nothing guaranteed, still nothing closed.

“What’s going to happen is that there will be more conversations with Tottenham, and more conversations with Manchester United, because don’t forget that Manchester United are working very, very hard on this deal. Manchester United are working hard on the club side with West Ham — they’ve already spoken about Matheus Fernandes — and they are also working on the player side with his agent. So Man United are still very much in the picture…”

Romano: ‘This is a very, very interesting deal to follow’

Touching on Real Madrid’s interest in Fernandes, Romano added: “The name of Matheus Fernandes was also put forward by José Mourinho as one of the options for midfield, in case they need one more addition.

READ: Gary Neville tips Man Utd to land World Cup star over Mateus Fernandes

“So we have to keep a close eye on Matheus Fernandes, because in this kind of deal, the feeling is that whoever brings the best proposal to West Ham — who are starting at £85 million and looking to get more, as they believe more clubs are joining the race day by day — will also be best placed to close the deal with the player.

“That’s the feeling around this story, and that is probably the key to understanding the future of Matheus Fernandes.

“This is a very, very interesting deal to follow. There is movement, there are clubs attracted — Tottenham are there, Manchester United are there — and again, let’s see what happens at Real Madrid in midfield as they wait for exits.

“Another very interesting situation heading into a very interesting week. Stay tuned for all the latest on all these names and much more.”

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