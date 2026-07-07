Arsenal have reportedly decided to strengthen with five more signings this summer after missing out on Manchester City-bound Jeremy Monga for four reasons.

So far this summer, Arsenal have only made one summer signing, having paid around £40m to sign Piero Hincapie permanently from Bayer Leverkusen.

But the Gunners will no doubt make more signings in the coming weeks as they look to increase their chances of retaining the Premier League title and potentially lifting the Champions League next season.

Reports in recent months have indicated that Mikel Arteta‘s side are prioritising improving their attack this summer after some of their forwards underperformed last term.

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Julian Alvarez, Junior Kroupi, Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola have all been mooted as potential options for Arsenal, but a new report from The Daily Mail claims they also want to recruit in other areas this summer.

According to the report, Arsenal chiefs have ‘deemed it necessary’ to recruit in five positions, with a new centre-back or full-back potentially among five new recruits.

The report claims: ‘Another striker, a left-sided forward, a midfielder, centre back or full back and a goalkeeper are all deemed necessary to supplement the Arsenal squad.’

Four reasons for Jeremy Monga collapse revealed

Leicester City starlet Monga was expected to be a summer arrival for Arsenal, but it has now emerged that he is set to join arch-rivals Manchester City instead.

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And The Athletic have revealed why Man City have beaten Arsenal in the race to land Monga.

As per the report, Monga was unwilling to fully commit to Arsenal before Man City made an ‘aggressive’ move to secure his services.

Also, new Man City boss Enzo Maresca, who worked with Monga at Leicester, was the ‘driving force’ behind their move for the winger, while Arsenal also refused to overpay for him.

The report explains:

‘Arsenal had been front-runners to sign Monga, but with a deal stalling, City made an aggressive late move to sign the England Under-19 international. New City manager Enzo Maresca was the driving force in the rival bid for Monga, as he knew the player from his time as Leicester head coach in the 2023-24 season. ‘Monga, who turns 17 this week and will be eligible to sign professional terms, had been open to joining either club, and quickly agreed terms with City. Arsenal ultimately withdrew their interest, citing the total package exceeded their own valuation.’

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