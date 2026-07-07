Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Rafael Leao, with a journalist claiming that the AC Milan winger is ready to join manager Roberto De Zerbi at the Premier League club,

With Tottenham having already completed as many as six major signings in the summer transfer window, manager De Zerbi is now looking for a winger.

Manchester City star Savinho is on Tottenham’s radar, with the north London club having attempted to sign the Brazil international winger in the summer of 2025.

Savinho himself is reportedly ready to move to Tottenham, with Man City also willing to cash in on him this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Rafael Leao

However, the north London outfit have not put all their eggs in one basket, with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao also a target for Tottenham, according to The Independent.

Last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that Milan are ready to sell Leao.

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Even though former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is now the new Milan boss, the Italian club have no desire to keep the Portugal international winger, who played at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Romano said about Leao on his YouTube channel: “After the World Cup, my understanding is that even after appointing Ruben Amorim, even after this Portuguese connection, even after the fact that Rafael Leao had some good moments at the World Cup so far, AC Milan keep considering Rafael Leao a player out of their long-term project.

“So, for AC Milan, the exit of Rafa Leao is a serious possibility.

“He remains a player available on the market, so get ready because movements around Leao could start soon, and the player is still considered in the exit list at Milan.

“So, a situation that we have to track and follow for sure.

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“Then, will depend obviously on the price.

“Milan already spent big money on a Portuguese player like Goncalo Ramos, so to sell Rafael Leao, who is still under contract, they would asl for important money, but the club, Milan, remain in tension to let Rafael Leao go this summer.

“So, the doors are open.

“While Christian Pulisic is a player considered crucial for Milan by the president Gerry Cardinale, by the coach Ruben Amorim, so they want to continue with Pulisic, the situation with Leao is completely different and is expected to leave the club in this summer transfer window.”

In June, La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Football Italia, stated that Leao has a release clause of €175million (£149.3m) in his contract at Milan.

Rafael Leao wants to join Tottenham Hotspur

However, Milan are willing to sell the 27-year-old for less than that, with Italian journalist Daniele Longo now claiming that Milan want €60m (£51.2m) for Leao.

Longo, who has 148,000 followers on X, has also reported that Leao is keen on a move to Tottenham and is ready to say yes to the north London club.

Longo said about Leao on his YouTube channel: “Leao’s desire is to reach the Premier League, and he is also willing to wait for Tottenham.

“Tottenham is a welcome destination.

“If the rumours in the last few weeks turn into concrete offers of €60million, Leao is ready to say yes to Tottenham, even if he will not make it to the Champions League.”

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