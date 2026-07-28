Eduardo Camavinga goes against Real Madrid wishes as Man Utd receive transfer update

Eduardo Camavinga may yet dash Manchester United’s hopes of signing the Real Madrid ace after Fabrizio Romano revealed the Frenchman’s plans for the upcoming season.

Camavinga has slowly but surely become a less prominent fixture at Santiago Bernabeu, something that has arguably not been helped by his versatility.

The 23-year-old is a central midfielder by trade but has also been deployed as a left-back and left-midfielder during his five-year stay at Los Blancos.

Ahead of the new season, reports suggested that new manager Jose Mourinho does not see the France international as a key player going forward, which has opened the door to an exit.

That has got the tails at Man Utd wagging, as they seek to strengthen a midfield that has just added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer.

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And despite Madrid being open to receiving offers for the Frenchman, he himself wants to fight for his spot at Mourinho’s team. After all, they are the biggest club in the world and moving elsewhere may be seen as a step down.

Romano said both Camavinga and Madrid teammate Raul Asencio are likely to be fringe players next season but for the time being, they don’t want to leave the Spanish giants.

He said on his YouTube channel, “So Real Madrid will have to clarify several situations and I would add also the name of Raul Asencio. Because for Raul Asencio, I’ve been mentioning for months that there is a possibility to go.

“We have to understand if the player is going to open the doors. Because don’t forget what’s going on with Camavinga, for example. Real Madrid could eventually be open to an exit, but Camavinga wants to stay. Camavinga wants to fight for his place.

“For Raul Asencio, it’s quite a similar situation. Real Madrid are opening doors to an exit, but Raul Asencio is yet to find a club where he can say, ‘OK, I’m leaving Real Madrid to join this club’.

“At the moment, Raul Asencio also wants to try, show his best to Jose Mourinho and then evaluate eventually his future. There is [agent] Jorge Mendes helping with the file of Raul Asencio. So there could be possibilities in the next weeks.”

Camavinga will reportedly be available for around £42m, while reports suggest Madrid have received a £13m bid for Asencio. Whether the two are still at the club when the transfer window slams shut in a few weeks remains to be seen.

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