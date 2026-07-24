Real Madrid star reaches decision on Man Utd transfer after Red Devils make offer

Man Utd and arch-rivals Man City have made an ‘offer’ to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of two midfielders this summer with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans joining from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Man Utd are looking to sign one more midfielder before the summer transfer window closes, while they have also made a left-winger and full-back priority targets.

The Red Devils had a deal lined up for Atalanta midfielder Ederson as their third midfielder but that deal fell through over concerns about the player’s fitness.

And now Fichajes.com has revealed that Man Utd and Man City have both made ‘offers’ to Camavinga as they look to convince the Real Madrid star to become their third midfield signing.

Despite a turbulent period for Camavinga, which saw him left out of the France squad for the World Cup, the Real Madrid midfielder has ‘firmly rejected’ the offers from Man Utd, City and Chelsea.

READ: Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni to Man Utd for bargain fee after Mourinho reaches decision

He is ‘determined not to listen to any tempting offers that might lure him away from the capital’ with the report adding: ‘Manager José Mourinho is analysing the midfield restructuring while the board explores options in the transfer market.

‘Although the Portuguese coach doesn’t have the Frenchman among his initial preferences, he has opted to give him a trial period during the first few days of preseason. Pre-season will be the crucial stage for The Special One to determine whether he counts on the player for his project.’

Will Tchouameni or Camavinga arrive at Man Utd this summer?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed the potential of either Aurelien Tchouameni or Camavinga joining Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Guys, I told you several times that Tchouameni is considered internally at Man United as the dream midfielder, as the perfect midfielder.

“In terms of leadership, being an elite player, international defensive midfielder – the perfect next one after Casemiro.

READ: Man Utd reach shock decision on Mainoo that affects third midfield signing, Santos and Tielemans

“But my understanding is that he already signed the new contract with Real Madrid, so everything is done. He’s a really important player for Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was pushing to keep Tchouameni.”

On Camavinga, Romano added: “Manchester United had a conversation with the agents of Eduardo Camavinga to understand the situation of the player. They did the same also with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago.

“So Man United are still looking for a defensive midfielder, but – as I always told you on Camavinga – the only way to get him is to get the green light from the player.

“And at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga is that he wants to work under Jose Mourinho and try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“If at some point something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure the Premier League is a VERY likely destination. But, at the moment, the desire of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.”

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