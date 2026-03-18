Huge Barcelona move to ‘impact’ Rashford deal as Laporta tells Man Utd forward transfer verdict

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Barcelona are facing challenges as they look to complete a permanent deal for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave on a six-month loan deal to Aston Villa in the second half of last season after the England international fell out with Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this term.

Rashford was also allowed to leave for Barcelona in the summer transfer window on a temporary basis but with Man Utd inserting a €30m (£26m) buyout option in the deal.

There are doubts as to whether the Catalan giants can afford the fee and wages for Rashford in the summer as Barcelona are currently operating on a tight budget.

It has been reported in recent weeks that the La Liga side are looking to renegotiate the buyout clause – but Man Utd are of the mindset that they should have made the fee higher, at around £5om.

And now TEAMtalk have revealed that Barcelona have ‘fresh talks planned’ with Rashford and Man Utd as they aim to get a deal over the line ahead of the summer.

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘has personally reassured Rashford that the Catalan giants are fully committed to making him their marquee forward.’

Despite that, the transfer remains ‘in a delicate position’ and Barcelona’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez ‘could impact how quickly – and in what form – a Rashford deal is completed’.

Recent reports suggest Atletico Madrid are currently demanding as much as €200m (£167m) to a deal with their asking price expected to be especially high for fellow La Liga sides.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has once again reiterated the club’s desire to get a deal over the line for Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Deco told RAC1: “We will try – in Barca’s interest – to ensure that Marcus Rashford can continue with us beyond this season.

“Marcus is performing very well with assists and goals. We’re happy.”

England team-mate Kieran Trippier, who has also played in Spain, has revealed that he spoke to Rashford about moving to Barcelona before he left Man Utd in the summer.

Newcastle defender Trippier, who has come up against Rashford in the Champions League this season, told TNT Sports: “I spoke to him after the game, obviously, before the first leg. But no, he spoke to me before he moved out here, just asking about, you know, would it be a good move, obviously, going to live abroad?

“And you know, I said, don’t think twice, you know, go and experience it. Don’t come to the end of your career and regret that I went abroad. And, you know, he’s been flying.”