Liverpool: Hughes to Al-Hilal truth revealed ahead of ‘meaningful’ summer after Slot ‘civil war’

Speculation that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes “has already agreed to join Al-Hilal are wide of the mark”, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds hired Hughes in the summer of 2024 as Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp as head coach in a very successful first season at Anfield.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in Slot’s first season, something which took Klopp five years, but it has been downhill since for the former Feyenoord boss.

Hughes oversaw a huge summer transfer window with FSG giving the green light for a spend of over £400m on new signings – but things have not worked out how they’d hoped.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League and a massive 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who they finished ten points ahead of last season.

There were even rumours that Slot and Hughes had fallen out over youth pathways, with the Liverpool sporting director insisting Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni should have more time in the first team, while the Reds head coach was eager to see them go out on loan.

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Slot ‘pushed the Reds to pursue a move for Bradley Barcola or Malick Fofana’ after selling Luis Diaz, sparking a ‘civil war’ at Anfield after he was left with Nguhoma.

The report in January added: ‘During the heated clash, Anfield Watch understands Hughes refused to give in to Slot’s demands and informed the club’s head-coach that he would have to play Ngumoha and give him regular opportunities in the first-team.

‘This has been a source of contention between the hierarchy and Slot ever since. The Dutchman has neglected to use Ngumoha on a regular basis despite insistence from Hughes and others.’

On Tuesday, Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan claimed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and Liverpool sporting director Hughes had reached an agreement for the Scot to move to the Middle East.

Al-Ajlan wrote on X: ‘#Alhilal reaches an agreement with the Scottish ‘Richard Hughes’ to take on the role of sporting director for Al-Hilal Club, and the terms have been agreed upon between both parties, with only the contract signing remaining. In the event of signing, Richard Hughes’ assistant team will begin working immediately, with him starting his duties next summer.’

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Former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has confirmed Al-Hilal’s interest in Hughes but revealed that there is no agreement between the two parties.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Al-Hilal have identified Richard Hughes as one of the leading contenders to become their new sporting director. Not the first time Hughes has been on Al-Hilal’s list and he has turned down initial advances in the past.

‘Al-Hilal would like Hughes to start this summer. However, as of now, Hughes has not communicated to Liverpool any desire to leave nor has the club had any approach from Al-Hilal.

‘As it stands, suggestions Hughes has already agreed to join Al-Hilal are wide of the mark.

‘Hughes is contracted until summer 2027 and this summer is viewed as meaningful as Liverpool continue to revamp their squad.

‘Liverpool still believe Hughes feels a sense of responsibility to continue the transition both on the field and off since Jurgen Klopp departed.’