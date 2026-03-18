Real Madrid set to break British transfer record for Premier League ‘cry-baby’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that it will take Real Madrid a British transfer record fee to land Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer.

The Blues lost the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 on the night and 8-2 on aggregate.

It was an embarrassing way to exit Europe with Liam Rosenior’s side failing to put up a fight as PSG swept them aside at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are also sixth in the Premier League and in danger of not qualifying for next season’s Champions League, leading to rumours that Fernandez and their top stars could leave.

When asked after the match if he can confirm he will be a Chelsea player next season, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina: “I don’t know, I don’t know.

“There are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

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Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley called out Fernandez for being a “bit of a cry-baby on the pitch” following their loss to PSG.

Burley said on ESPN: “Well that’s his choice, every player has that choice. He’s a good player but he’s a bit of a cry-baby on the pitch.

“If you look at it from a serious player’s perspective, the club is hiring and firing managers and they’ve brought in this young it who is very inexperienced and there’s already some talk of him being under pressure from the boardroom.

“So maybe Enzo does have aspirations of going to play in Spain or somewhere else. I haven’t got a problem with that.”

After numerous reports in Spain have linked Fernandez with a move to Real Madrid, Jacobs has revealed that the La Liga side would be his preference if he leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “Enzo Fernandez is open to leaving Chelsea.

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“It’s as simple as that. But are Chelsea open to selling Enzo Fernandez? Not at the moment, but there’s a long way to go until the summer.

“The challenge is regardless of what Enzo Fernandez may or may not want, Chelsea are not going to sell Enzo Fernandez, speaking to sources, for a book loss, which means there’s only a handful of clubs in the world that could afford Enzo Fernandez.

“Some are in Saudi, he doesn’t want to go there. Some say PSG, I’m told that’s wide of the mark. Real Madrid is the other club.

“My information very clearly from sources close to Enzo Fernandez is that if, and it is still an if, because there’s been no talks or formal advancement, but should Real Madrid come forwards, that’s the club of preference that Enzo Fernandez would like to join rather than going to France or Saudi Arabia.

“Regardless of what the player may want, or if he’s hinting that he would like a move this summer, and from the player’s point of view, he may think that’s possible, but we must remember Chelsea hold all the cards.

“He’s contracted until 2032. I’d be very surprised were Chelsea to engage or accept an offer if it was under a British transfer record.”