Thomas Tuchel wants Marcus Rashford to get more playing time between now and the end of the season, according to a Spanish report, which has claimed that the England manager has told the Manchester United-owned forward to speak to Barcelona manager Hansi Flick about his situation.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2025 and has been superb for the defending Spanish champions.

The England international forward has scored 10 goals and given 13 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Flick’s side so far this season.

Rashford has made 14 starts in LaLiga and four starts in the Champions League for Barcelona so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

According to a Spanish report, that is not enough for England manager Thomas Tuchel, who wants Rashford to play more regularly in the final weeks and months of the season so that he can be sharp for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Rashford not being guaranteed a place in the Barcelona starting line-up ‘has already set off alarms’ in the England camp, with Three Lions manager Tuchel of the opinion that the 28-year-old’s ‘lack of minutes could become a serious problem ahead of the next World Cup’.

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Tuchel wants the Man Utd-owned forward to be sharp and in rhythm for England at the World Cup, and his current situation at Barcelona would not allow him to do that.

The German has reportedly asked Rashford to speak to Barcelona manager Flick and see if he can get a more prominent role in the team.

The report has claimed: ‘In this context, Tuchel has asked Rashford himself to speak with Hansi Flick to try to change his situation within Barca.

‘The idea would be to find a way to increase his participation in the team over the coming months.

‘The German coach, for his part, is clear that on the left wing, the starter is Raphinha, which makes it difficult for the Englishman to accumulate minutes.

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‘However, the Englishman’s situation is also starting to become a relevant issue at international level.

‘The message is that if Rashford fails to maintain his form, his World Cup place could be at risk.

‘The coming weeks will be crucial in defining his role at Barca and his future with the national team.’

Despite this claim in the Spanish media, it is hard to see Tuchel not take Rashford to the World Cup.

Rashford is at his best when deployed on the left wing, but he is also able to play as a central striker.

While Harry Kane is the number one striker for England and has been in great form for Bayern Munich this season, England are lacking a credible back-up.

Ollie Watkins is not having a good season for Arsenal, Dominic Solanke has had injury problems, and there are question marks on whether Ivan Toney should even be in consideration, given that he is playing for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

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