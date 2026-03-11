Man Utd return stance revealed as Romano reveals Rashford, Barcelona are not ‘agreed’ on contract

Man Utd will happily take Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford in order to sell him on with “plenty of clubs interested”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on a season-long deal in the summer as the England international pushed for a move to Barcelona.

Rashford had spent the previous six months out on loan at Premier League rivals Aston Villa after falling out with Ruben Amorim, who was sacked by Man Utd in January.

Man Utd inserted a €30m (£26m) buyout option in the deal that could see Barcelona buy the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window.

There have been worries that Barcelona may not be able to afford to pay the fee, as well as Rashford’s high wages, but Romano has revealed that they are edging closer to a deal.

Although personal terms are not yet agreed, they are edging closer, but Romano has claimed that Man Utd are definitely ready for the possibility that he doesn’t move to Barcelona.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The point on Rashford is that personal terms are almost agreed between Rashford and Barcelona. As I always mentioned, with the elections at Barcelona nothing is going to happen this month in terms of club-to-club negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United. So we have to wait for those stages where Barcelona can actually reach an agreement with Manchester United.

“What I can tell you today is that if Barcelona don’t pay the €30m, the message from Manchester United is clear: the player comes back and they will have plenty of clubs interested in signing Rashford after he did very well at Barcelona.

“United feel very relaxed. Either Barcelona pay the €30m or they are prepared to sell the player elsewhere in the summer. From Barcelona they are also quite relaxed because they already have an agreement with Rashford and the contract is almost ready.

“Financially they have to see the timing of the negotiation with Manchester United to reach an agreement on the final fee. But from United there is no intention to negotiate. Barcelona have to pay this money if they want to keep Rashford, otherwise the situation will be different in the summer.

“Reaching an agreement with the player is already a very important step, and I think there are very good chances to see Rashford staying at Barcelona for the long term.”

Writing for The National, journalist Andy Mitten has confirmed very similar information with “no shortage of suitors” for Rashford in the summer.

Mitten wrote: ‘From United’s perspective it is simple: If Barcelona don’t agree to the terms and option to buy set out in the loan when the contract is up in June, then he returns to Old Trafford with a year of his contract left to run.

‘There will be no renegotiation and United feel there will be no shortage of suitors for a player who has proved his worth in La Liga this term.

‘United also do not recognise rumours that Carrick or the club wants Rashford back and financially, the numbers do not add up when it comes to him playing for United again. He earns too much and his United contract, which runs until 2028, is loaded towards the 28-year-old earning even more.’