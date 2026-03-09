Man Utd identify ‘prime’ Rashford replacement as £15m Prem star is also ‘shortlisted’

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd this season.

Man Utd have identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as one of their top targets to replace Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer in a season-long loan deal to Barcelona after spending the previous six months on loan to Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Former Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim pushed Rashford out the team over disciplinary matters and performances with the England international thrilled to get a move to Barcelona over the summer.

There is a €30m (£26m) option for Barcelona to buy Rashford at the end of the season and it now looks like that deal will go through after months of doubts over whether they would trigger the buyout.

Rashford has already struck an agreement with Barcelona and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Man Utd are relying on a deal for Rashford to go through.

On the expected summer sales of Rashford and Hojlund, Romano said: “Man Utd are counting on €80 million income from Hojlund and Rashford. For Højlund, Napoli already paid a €6m loan fee, and Napoli are fully expected to pay the €44m option-to-buy clause in the summer.

READ: Van Dijk, Haaland, Fernandes all lead key statistics in the 2025/26 Premier League

“Napoli are very happy with Højlund, he is very happy at Napoli, and the expectation is for them to continue together. So if nothing crazy happens, Man United can count on €50m total package for Rasmus Højlund.

“Then €30 million from Rashford, because at the end, Manchester United believe that Barcelona will be able to make the deal permanent for Rashford. They are still talking club-to-club, and it will take some time financially for Barcelona to progress in an official way. But with the agents of Marcus Rashford, there is already an agreement.

“Barcelona want him, Rashford is ready to stay at Barça. Remember, from Man United, Højlund could be 50 and Rashford could be 30—so €80m potentially, which could be an important budget for United.”

And now the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd have ‘shortlisted’ five players as potential replacements for Rashford in the summer.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd stars ‘want to change’ as INEOS make complete Michael Carrick U-turn

* Man Utd ‘blitz’ for 19-year-old international who needs to ‘leave’ as INEOS choose Casemiro replacement

* Fabrizio Romano gives update after Man Utd submit ‘powerful offer’ for Barcelona star



The report adds: ‘United are believed to have RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Como 1907’s Jesus Rodriguez on their radar, whilst Strasbourg winger Martial Godo is also being assessed.

‘Furthermore, United are said to be tracking Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who offers direct running ability and top-flight experience. Meanwhile, reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is emerging as a prime target.’

Barcola’s asking price last summer was in excess of €100m but there have been rumours that PSG would settle for a deal around €70m ahead of the next transfer window.

The PSG attacker has ten goals and one assist in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season, while he has contributed three assists in his ten Champions League matches this term.