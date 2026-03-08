Fabrizio Romano gives update after Man Utd submit ‘powerful offer’ for Barcelona star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona “have no intention” of letting Alejandro Balde leave for Man Utd in the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer market after it was recently announced that Casemiro will be leaving.

Last summer, Man Utd focused their attention on improving their attack with nearly £200m spent on Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

As well as midfielders, the Red Devils could also look to bring in a new left-back and there have been rumours that Barcelona star Balde could be the man to come in.

Reports last month claimed that Man Utd had submitted a ‘powerful offer’ of around €40m for Balde ahead of the summer transfer window, while there have also been fresh rumours in recent days.

But Romano insists that Barcelona would be loathe to lose Balde, who has started 18 La Liga matches this season, in the summer as they think he can get a lot better in the future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have also been many questions about Man Utd and Alejandro Balde. Some reports linked the player with United, but the current situation is very clear.

“Barcelona consider Balde to be a crucial part of their project. Internally they believe he still has enormous potential and that he is far from the finished product.

“He is still very young, and the club believe he can continue to learn and develop significantly in the coming years. For this reason, at this stage Barcelona have no intention of letting Balde leave for Man Utd.

“In addition, Man Utd already invested in that position with Patrick Dorgu. We will see what United decide to do across several areas of the squad because they are planning a busy summer.

“They want to sign a left winger and they will look for midfielders as well. We will also see what happens at centre-back. But as things stand today, Man Utd have not started any negotiations for Alejandro Balde.”

Man Utd legend Patrice Evra has called out former team-mate Paul Scholes for his “unnecessary” comment on Instagram about Red Devils interim boss Michael Carrick.

Evra told Stake: “I hope Paul Scholes’ Instagram story is fake, I hope he was hacked. To be honest, I’m not surprised at that from Scholesy.

“He was the quietest player I’ve ever played with in my entire career. Now, in the media, he drops bombshells.

“I really don’t understand the lack of support behind Michael Carrick, he’s one of us and he’s doing very well. There’s been negative analysis from Scholesy, but also from Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

“It annoys me because we want to be in the top four, and those comments are unnecessary, but this is what you do when you work in TV. You can’t be positive, you have to be negative.

“Michael Carrick’s record is seven games, one draw and one loss. That’s the situation right now.

“Now Manchester United need to win their next game so they don’t let that noise get to them, from the outside and from ex-players.

“Carrick is the man of the moment and has done really well. We should be behind him and support him.”