McManaman predicts how many trophies Arsenal will win this season after Mansfield victory

Steve McManaman puts his thumb up during his role as a TV pundit.

Ex-Liverpool star Steve McManaman doesn’t think Arsenal will win the Champions League this season as he predicts they will land two major trophies.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League by seven points from second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand and still have to play the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Mikel Arteta’s side face the Citizens in the League Cup final at Wembley later this month, while their victory over Mansfield Town over the weekend saw them move into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After coming top in the Champions League league phase, Arsenal were handed a tie against Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16 and will face one of Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon if they progress to the quarter-finals.

Despite the kind draw in the Champions League, McManaman has dismissed suggestions they could win an unprecedented Quadruple and reckons they will have to settle for two trophies this season.

Speaking to TNT Sports after Arsenal beat Mansfield on Saturday, McManaman said: “I think Arsenal will win two trophies this season – the league and a domestic cup.”

READ: Arsenal ‘hard man’ among six Premier League stars who failed to take their FA Cup chance

Chelsea legend Joe Cole is tipping Arsenal to get to the Champions League final this season after seeing their side of the draw.

Cole said on The Dressing Room Podcast: “Every team that has won it for the last ten years is on one side: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, so it has opened up for Arsenal.

“I think, personally, it’s going to be an Arsenal versus Manchester City final. I think it will be an epic. I look at it, my only bet would be Arsenal going to the final.

“I’m not sure on the other side, with Manchester City you still don’t know because there’s too many good teams.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Pardew stokes Arsenal ‘asterisk’ fire in response to Laura Woods: ‘How many trophies?’

* Arsenal set price for Odegaard and Martinelli amid Man Utd interest

* Key dates as Arsenal and Manchester City go in search of the elusive quadruple

“Arsenal get to the final. They’re going to beat Bayer Leverkusen, they ain’t no cop [good], Sporting or Bodo/Glimt…

“In summary, the Champions League draw, they’ve opened it up, someone has rolled it across the goal for Arsenal. They cannot blow it… or can they?

“Arsenal fans, book your tickets for Budapest, in my opinion.”‘

On being made to work hard by Mansfield for a 2-1 win over the weekend, Arsenal boss Arteta replied: “Yes, and we knew that, but that’s the beauty of this competition. There’s the magic, the context, the opposition, the pitch, the crowd, which I think they made it beautiful because they put so much energy, intensity, a bit of banter as well at times, and that’s the beauty of this competition.

“That’s why it is unique, that’s why everybody loves playing it, and you have to earn it, and it took a while to make sure that we had a game.”