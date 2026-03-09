Xavi reveals ‘green light’ for Lionel Messi return to Barcelona as Joan Laporta ‘lie’ is exposed

Argentina legend Lionel Messi was set to re-sign for Barcelona in January 2023 but Xavi reveals president Joan Laporta was the one “who backed out on everything”.

The Argentina legend will go down as one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Messi has scored 795 goals in 976 club appearances and 115 goals in 196 caps for Argentina with the forward winning everything the game has to offer, including eight Ballon d’Ors.

As a Barcelona player, Messi won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

There were rumours earlier in the season that Inter Miami star Messi could return on loan to Europe in the winter as he looked to keep sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

And Messi caused a stir in December when he made an impromptu visit to the Camp Nou, which is currently being redeveloped, before Argentina played Spain in the international break.

Following the visit, Messi wrote on social media: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my heart.

“A place where I was immensely happy, where you all made me feel a thousand times over like the happiest person in the world.

“I hope I can return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player, which I never got to do…”

That set off rumours that he could return to the Camp Nou before his playing career is over and now Xavi has revealed that Barcelona lined up a deal in January 2023.

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi has accused Laporta of not telling the truth about Messi’s situation as the president of the Catalan giants pulled the plug on the deal.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, Xavi explained: “Laporta doesn’t tell the truth there either. Leo was signed. In January 2023, after becoming world champion, we contacted and he tells me that he is excited to return and I see him.

“Laporta begun negotiating the contract with Leo’s father and we had the green light from La Liga, but it is the president who backed out on everything.

“Laporta told me that if Leo came back, there would be a wage war and he couldn’t afford that. And then suddenly Leo stopped picking up the phone because on the other hand they had told him that it could not be done.

“My interest is to tell the truth, which is that Messi is never returning to Barcelona simply because Laporta doesn’t want that – it’s not because of La Liga or Jorge Messi asking for money, that’s all a lie.”

In public, Laporta insisted earlier this season that he was “willing to fix anything” with the Messi camp in order to see the Argentina superstar rejoin in some capacity in the future.

Laporta told RTVE Catalunya in December: “The Messi topic makes me sad. I’m a Barca fan, but above everything is the institution. If I were a member, I would understand what the president did for the good of the club.

“I signed Messi’s first contract when he was 16. What we experienced with him is one of the most glorious periods in Barca’s history, if not the most. He deserves a tribute, a statue, full recognition.

“It also depends on the other side. I am willing to fix anything. Messi has given a lot to Barca, and Barca has given a lot to him. I hope we meet again someday.”

