Pedro Porro offered his explanation as to why Tottenham have endured a nightmare campaign that could still get worse, and his primary reason is difficult to argue with.

Any Tottenham fan who believed the Europa League triumph would be a springboard to bigger and better things was quickly brought back down to earth this season.

Spurs crashed out of both domestic cup competitions in the early rounds. They’re just a point above the drop zone in the Premier League and staring down the barrel of a first relegation since 1977.

Results have been rosier in the Champions League, however, and ahead of Tottenham’s Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid, right-back Porro spoke to the Spanish press about precisely what’s gone wrong in north London this term.

The biggest issue for Tottenham this year – at least in Porro’s mind – has been their mind-boggling injury list.

The fact some of their best and most senior players (a certain Argentine) can’t keep the red cards and suspensions at bay is only exacerbating the problem.

Porro told Radio Marca: “It’s difficult, because when you’re competing in four competitions under these circumstances… we already had that bad experience last year in the Premier League with so many injured players, and you just can’t compete.

“We have young players coming on strong, and looking at this season, it’s basically the same.

“You’re going to play against Arsenal, City, Liverpool, or Chelsea, and you just can’t.”

Spurs aren’t alone in nursing a lengthy injury list, but what sets them apart is the sheer number of starters who are sidelined, and for how long.

Looking at just the forward line, in an ideal world Tottenham’s best front four would consist of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke.

Kulusevski and Maddison haven’t made a single appearance all season, while Solanke has been limited by his own injuries to just 601 minutes of league action. Kudus hasn’t played since suffering a serious thigh injury at the beginning of January.

Summing up the dire straits Spurs find themselves in, Porro added: “We could field a starting eleven of injured players that might even be stronger than the eleven that’s currently playing, and it’s not out of disrespect to anyone, but that’s basically the reality.

“We have to think and maintain a positive mindset. I’ve told my teammates, it’s difficult to compete like this, but we always have to give 100 percent, even though things aren’t going well in the Premier League, just like last year.

“We’re going to approach the tie with the same ambition we’ve shown so far in the Champions League.”

