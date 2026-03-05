‘When you don’t have a squad capable’ – Pedro Porro slams Tottenham ‘project’ as a ‘disaster’

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has hit out at their “disaster” of a Premier League campaign and points to issues with the “project” at Spurs.

Spurs have had another terrible season in the Premier League after finishing 17th and winning the Europa League under Ange Postecoglou last term.

Tottenham ended up sacking Postecoglou in the summer and replaced him with Thomas Frank, who had enjoyed lots of relative success at Brentford.

However, with Tottenham in 17th place, Frank was sacked by Spurs last month as they look to interim head coach Igor Tudor to guide them away from relegation.

And sh*t got real on Wednesday night as a West Ham win saw Tottenham sucked to within a single point of the relegation zone ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Tudor has lost both of his opening two matches in charge of Tottenham against Arsenal and Fulham and will be desperate to get something from their home clash versus the Eagles.

Tottenham avoided the play-offs in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16 but Porro insists they don’t have the squad to compete in more than one competition.

Porro told Cadena SER: “Obviously, when you don’t have a squad capable of competing in four competitions, it’s difficult.

“You see the injuries and it’s a starting eleven that makes you think, ‘Wow.’ Last year was exactly the same; we had that momentum in the Europa League to win the competition, and the same thing happened in the Premier League.

“You have to build a project to compete in everything and be focused on everything.”

The Tottenham defender added: “Our situation in the Premier League is a disaster.

“But then you see how we’ve competed in the Champions League and barely conceded at home. It’s going to be two very intense matches, and we’ll see what happens.”

Tudor’s assignment at Tottenham has been likened to his quest to save Udinese from relegation twice and return Juventus to the Champions League but the interim Spurs boss has rejected that.

Tudor told reporters on Wednesday: “The problems are totally different. At Juventus, there were 20 players for all these positions. Here, you come, you have 12 players. There you fight for the Champions League. Here, you fight for relegation.

“You go player by player and there are big differences everywhere. It’s not like you go and do the job in the same way and have the same results. It’s impossible because the level of difficulty is always different. There is no copying in anything, it’s a different team, different league, different position, different players.”

