Huge Man Utd blow as Man City beat rivals to Prem midfielder as ‘done deal’ is confirmed

Manchester City’s mind appears to have been made up when it comes to signing Elliot Anderson this summer, following the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s showing, along with his stunning late strike, in denying them three points on Wednesday night, as fellow suitors Manchester United are left crestfallen.

The England star has been heavily linked with both Manchester clubs after an outstanding campaign for both club and country, despite Forest’s struggles at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Not exactly known for his goalscoring exploits, Anderson notched just his second of the season with a sublime 76th-minute equaliser at the Etihad to silence a home support who could be cheering his name in the 2026/27 campaign.

Indeed, Anderson’s display could well have given Man City a glimpse of what the future holds in their midfield, especially with Real Madrid still circling for Rodri.

And, despite significant Man Utd interest, our friends over at TEAMtalk have delivered an exclusive update on Anderson’s next move.

TT insider Graeme Bailey reports that, within football circles, there is a growing belief that the 22-year-old’s move to City is already effectively agreed.

“I have to be honest, for several weeks now, from numerous sources, I am told that Anderson to City is a done deal,” Bailey exclusively revealed.

“City have been on Anderson for months, since last year. I am told Hugo Viana picked him out last summer as one he wanted.”

City’s long-standing admiration for the former Newcastle United man has been no secret in recruitment circles, with the midfielder’s energy, technical quality and tactical intelligence seen as a perfect fit – especially if pivotal defensive midfield pivot Rodri ends up moving on.

The news will come major blow to United, though, who are moving on from Casemiro this summer and are also expected to offload flop signing Manuel Ugarte.

Indeed, it will leave the Red Devils having likely switching targets to the likes of Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba instead.

As for Anderson, it’s expected that the Forest star will be on the move for around £90m (€103m, $120m), although that figure may have jumped again after his heroics in the blue half of Manchester.

Indeed, that wonderstrike has now left City seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race, although they do still have a game in hand of the the Gunners.

Pep’s men are next in action against Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday, before their heavyweight midweek face-off with Real Madrid in the Champions League.