Manchester United are emerging as frontrunners to sign Elliot Anderson ahead of rivals Manchester City, a report has claimed.

Anderson’s transfer value has skyrocketed since he left Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest in June 2024. Newcastle received £35million for the midfielder after being forced into a sale due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Anderson has surpassed all expectations at Forest, becoming one of their most important players by dictating the tempo from midfield. Forest have set his price tag at a whopping £90-100m, while interested clubs aim to get him for around £75m.

The Mirror have provided an update on Anderson’s situation, stating that Man Utd and City are set to go head-to-head for his signature this summer.

City have become the ‘more attractive destination’ for top stars in recent years, but the ‘tide is starting to swing the other way now,’ the report suggests.

Anderson could be convinced to join Man Utd over City due to their resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Plus, City may also have to deal with serious ramifications if the verdict of their 115 charges case finally emerges later this year. So far, players have continued to join City regardless of that case looming in the background, but that may soon change.

The Mirror add that Champions League qualification will be crucial in deciding where Anderson ends up. City are pretty much guaranteed to qualify, as they are chasing Arsenal for the title, but United are now only eight points behind.

Aston Villa’s surprise derby defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers has handed the initiative to United to snatch third place, increasing their chances of making Anderson their next big signing.

Another important factor will be wages. United know they will have to get close to what City are offering the England star to reach an agreement on personal terms.

It is important to note that TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey reported on Saturday that City have overtaken United in the chase for Anderson.

There will clearly be many more twists and turns before his future is decided.

It emerged last month that Newcastle are aiming to re-sign their academy graduate, having been hurt by the conditions surrounding his exit.

The 23-year-old returning to St James’ Park would also help to prepare Newcastle in case Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes depart this summer, as both have been linked with transfers.

Returning to Man Utd, club legend Bryan Robson recently discussed two major signings the Red Devils should make.

“I think Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson would definitely fit the criteria for what Manchester United need in the summer,” he said.

“They’re both homegrown too and that’s important. It’s good to have a British core within the club.

“But foreign players do brilliant at United too and there’s loads of them throughout the world that they’ll be scouting so there might be a player out there who’s young and has that ability to become a Declan Rice or Wharton or an Anderson.

“Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are both good players. It’s about how much they’re going to cost.

“You’ve got to look at that to see whether you can buy one of them because I think they would both fit this United side well.

“That’s if their clubs allow them to leave because you’ve always got that wherever you go or the player doesn’t want to come to you, but it’s still very unusual that a player doesn’t want to come to Manchester United.”

