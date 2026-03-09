Vinicius Junior demands Real Madrid signing from Liverpool: ‘Seems to have a very close relationship’

Vinicius Junior wants Real Madrid to steal one of Liverpool's best players.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior wants the La Liga giants to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool in the summer, according to reports.

The Hungary international has been one of the standout stars in the Reds side this season as Arne Slot’s side have struggled after winning the Premier League last term.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League, despite spending over £400m in the summer transfer window, with Slot struggling to get the best out of his squad.

Szoboszlai has been asked to play in a number of positions this season and the Hungarian has been in great form, contributing ten goals and seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

And his brilliant performances have alerted other clubs with Real Madrid consistently linked to the 25-year-old, who has scored some spectacular goals.

There have even been claims that Real Madrid are willing to offer Rodrygo in exchange for the Liverpool star in the summer transfer window.

Spanish publication Defensa Central now claims that Vinicius Junior sees Szoboszlai as ‘the ideal signing’ for Real Madrid’s midfield ahead of next season.

Defensa Central adds: “Vinicius insists that Szoboszlai is the ideal signing for Real Madrid’s midfield next season. The Hungarian, who plays for Liverpool, is one of the Premier League’s biggest sensations and seems to have a very close relationship with Vinicius Junior.

“Within Real Madrid, there’s a lot of talk about what the Hungarian can bring to the team’s system. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s doing his part to encourage Szobozslai to join Real Madrid.”

However, our friends at TEAMtalk reported at the end of last month that Liverpool are confident of tying down Szoboszlai to a new contract.

The report wrote: ‘Talks between the two parties have taken place and quickly shown signs of progress.

‘They are confident Szoboszlai will put pen to paper before the start of next season, with all sides aligned in their desire to continue the project together.’

The Liverpool midfielder’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, recently revealed that his client is “not looking outside or elsewhere”.

Esterhazy told Hungary’s NB1: “It’s completely normal for the public, when Dominik is performing like this, to talk about what’s next and if there’s something higher.

“For us it’s not a topic. We are mid-season; he has a lot of work ahead of him in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“He has said many times how important this competition is for him. So at the moment to talk about what will happen in the summer in my opinion is not correct.

“Not to mention, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Dominik is in a position within the team that has a lot of reserve.

“So we are not looking outside or elsewhere.”

