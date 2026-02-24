Ferdinand defends Mourinho over Vinicius Jr racism row: ‘He hasn’t got a racist bone in his body’

Rio Ferdinand has defended former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho amid a backlash against the Benfica head coach’s handling of the Vinicius Junior racism row.

Real Madrid forward Vini Jr scored the only goal of the game on 51 minutes as the La Liga side beat Benfica 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off match.

The Brazilian celebrated by dancing in front of the corner flag, prompting Benfica fans to angrily react before the Portuguese side’s forward, Gianluca Prestianni, allegedly called Vini Jr a “monkey” as the two teams prepared to kick-off.

After the racism protocol kicked in, there was little referee Francois Letexier could do on the pitch as Prestianni had covered his mouth with his shirt.

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United boss Mourinho attempted to defend his club in the aftermath of the incident by blaming Vinicius Jr.

Mourinho said: “It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. These talents are able to do these beautiful things, but unfortunately not just happy to score astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way.

“I believe so [that Vinicius Jr incited the crowd]. Then the words that they exchange, Gianluca Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be independent. I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don’t comment about it.

“I told him [Vinicius Jr] exactly that. I told him, ‘when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back.’ When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist.

“If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be independent.”

UEFA announced on Monday that Prestianni has been banned for Benfica’s match against Real Madrid on Wednesday night as they continue to investigate the allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

A UEFA statement read: “Following the appointment of a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector (EDI) to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026.

“Upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) today decided to provisionally suspend Mr Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to discriminatory behaviour.

“This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies.

“Further information about this matter will be made available in due course.”

And now Manchester United legend Ferdinand has defended Mourinho and reckons the former Chelsea manager “hasn’t got a racist bone in his body”.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I think Jose, in time, will sit there and go, ‘Maybe I approached that wrong.’

“And it doesn’t make Jose Mourinho a racist by the way.

“I think Jose Mourinho has done enough for black footballers from all over the world, who look at him like a father figure, to suggest that the guy hasn’t got a racist bone in his body.

“I just think he approached this situation, unfortunately, wrong.

“I’d love to hear what his thoughts are on it now, actually, since all of it spilled over from those comments.”