Jurgen Klopp has ‘asked’ Real Madrid to accept a huge bid from Man Utd for Vinicius Junior over the summer, according to reports.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso in early January after they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, while there had been rumours that some players were unhappy with the Spaniard’s tactics and team selection.

Los Blancos immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but there is already speculation that the former defender won’t last past the end of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane have all been linked with the job.

Klopp, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, has been linked more than most and is the current favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Real Marid head coach.

There have been reports of meetings between Klopp and the Real Madrid hierarchy already with the German outlining his demands ahead of next season.

READ: Liverpool and Man Utd boosted as Tottenham players reassigned after relegation

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Klopp ‘asked Real Madrid to accept Manchester United‘s €150 million offer’ for Vinicius Jr ahead of the summer.

Sources in England have told the website that Man Utd are ‘prepared to submit an offer close to €150m (£131m) to try and secure the signing of the Brazilian forward’.

Klopp ‘would welcome a sale of this magnitude’ with the former Liverpool boss convinced he ‘could reshape the squad to his liking, with one less star player to appease’.

The report adds: ‘Klopp, historically associated with playing styles based on intensity and well-defined structures, could prioritise players ideally suited to his footballing philosophy. In this context, a multi-million dollar sale would serve as a mechanism to generate funds and thus be able to enter the transfer market with greater force.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Carrick doubt stressed as Sesko and ‘not good enough’ Man Utd star the heroes vs Everton

* Carrick puts Man Utd future to the test by calling on Red Devils jinx for Everton clash

* Jamie Carragher makes bold Man Utd prediction after Benjamin Sesko wins it at Everton

Real Madrid know that ‘Vinicius’s talent is something that cannot be found on the market, so they should be very cautious if they decide to let him go and pursue other signings’ – but Klopp is ‘very clear that it is not a bad idea to accept the offer’ from Man Utd.

Vinicius Junior has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu with his deal at Real Madrid expiring in the summer of 2027.

The Brazil international is looking for parity with top-earner Kylian Mbappe, something which has proved a stumbling block between the player and agreeing a new deal at Real Madrid.

The situation could force Real Madrid to decide to cash in as they are unlikely to let his contract end and allow the Brazilian to leave on a free transfer.

READ NEXT: Barcelona make ‘logical’ final Marcus Rashford decision as Man Utd loanee gives verdict