Former Premier League star Paolo Di Canio has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor for “destroying” Antonin Kinsky.

Tudor is proving a disastrous appointment for Spurs. The former Juventus boss has lost all four of his games in charge and has arguably made the north London club worse than under former head coach Thomas Frank.

Tottenham are only one point adrift of the relegation zone in the Premier League, so Tuesday night’s Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid could have been a welcome distraction for Tudor’s side, but this was not the case.

Atletico Madrid hammered Spurs 5-2 on home turf to take a major step towards the quarter-finals, while debutant goalkeeper Kinsky was hooked after 17 minutes.

Kinsky twice slipped as Atletico went 3-0 ahead in 15 minutes, with Tudor admitting post-match that it was the “wrong decision” to start him ahead of Guglielmo Vicario.

“After seeing what happened, for sure it was the wrong decision,” Tudor admitted.

“But it was, for me, the right decision to do, thinking before, because the team changed competition and it was, in the moment, right to do.

“Unfortunately, what happened happened. I’ve never changed my goalkeeper after 14 minutes. It’s not easy, it happened.”

Di Canio has hit out at Tudor over the Kinsky situation, while L’Equipe have given the Spurs boss a 1/10 rating for his performance against Atletico, which feels rather kind.

“I feel sorry for [Kinsky], perhaps [Tudor is] letting it all slide and doesn’t realise what the tabloids will write tomorrow,” Di Canio said.

“They’re [the media] mean, they’ll destroy him because when decisions like that are made, they’re incomprehensible.”

Di Canio also thinks Tudor was wrong to drop Vicario, while he has “destroyed” Kinsky.

“I don’t know if there was any problem with Vicario, and there were probably some clashes in the dressing room, but certainly not because the recent defeats are Vicario’s fault,” Di Canio continued.

“He made some mistakes, but with a ragtag army up front that’s leaking from all sides.”

On Kinsky, Di Caio added: “If you put a guy who’s made 17 appearances for Slavia Prague into such a delicate match and say he’s a good player with only six appearances, you asked for it and you destroyed him, even though it’s true that he could have done worse afterwards.”

There are already reports suggesting Tudor is on borrowed time at Spurs, and Di Canio reckons he will soon be replaced by an English manager.

“I often understand that Tudor is very tough, and I don’t know if he’ll pay for it in his career at the highest level. I really don’t think he’ll stay at Tottenham; they’ll go and get an English manager.”