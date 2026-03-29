Tottenham confirm Igor Tudor exit and tease ‘new Head Coach’

Tottenham have confirmed that Igor Tudor has left the club by mutual consent.

Tudor’s side were hammered by relegation rivals Nottingham Forest before the international break with Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the goals for the visitors in a 3-0 win over Spurs.

Tudor’s time at Tottenham has been a disaster, after replacing Thomas Frank earlier this year, with the Croatian losing five, drawing one and winning one of his seven matches in charge.

The defeat last weekend means that Tottenham are now down in 17th position, just one point above 18th-placed West Ham, with Forest now two points ahead of them in the Premier League table.

TEAMtalk were first to reveal that Tudor was about to leave Tottenham by ‘mutual consent’ after their loss to Nottingham Forest.

The website added: ‘Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.’

READ: Who will be Spurs manager next season? Pochettino drifting as drop threat rises

And now Tottenham have confirmed Tudor has indeed ‘mutually agreed’ to leave the club.

The statement read: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

‘We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

Sean Dyche has been linked with a firefighting role but would prefer a contract beyond the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi is thought to be their top target, but as Fabrizio Romano explained last week, the former Brighton and Marseille boss is “not going to Tottenham” as they battle relegation this season.

He told his YouTube channel on Monday: “Guys, let me tell you, I told you, I think several times here on the channel, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino – these are the two main names for Tottenham Hotspur permanent job in the summer. So, this remains the situation – De Zerbi and Pochettino.

“Obviously, De Zerbi could be easier because he’s available, so he can have conversations now, while Pochettino is fully focused on the US men national team for the World Cup, so that’s the situation, but, for sure, Roberto De Zerbi is a big name to consider for Tottenham.

“What’s needed is Tottenham to stay in the Premier League because if they go down to the Championship, obviously, it’s going to be a completely different situation.

“But Roberto De Zerbi, for sure, is a candidate for Tottenham job. That’s not new. He is a strong candidate for Tottenham job in the summer, not now.

“Now De Zerbi is not going to Tottenham. He’s an eventual topic for the summer if they stay in the Premier League.

“That’s what I always told you, and that’s what remains the situation as of today.”