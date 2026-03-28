Tottenham: Tudor exit date revealed by insider as ‘new manager’ is given two weeks training

Tottenham are set to announce Igor Tudor’s departure from the Premier League club on Monday, according to reports.

Tudor’s side were hammered by relegation rivals Nottingham Forest before the international break with Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the goals for the visitors in a 3-0 win over Spurs.

Tudor’s time at Tottenham has been a disaster, after replacing Thomas Frank earlier this year, with the Croatian losing five, drawing one and winning one of his seven matches in charge.

The defeat last weekend means that Tottenham are now down in 17th position, with Forest now two points ahead of them in the Premier League table, and Tudor’s side remain one point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham.

TEAMtalk were first to reveal that Tudor is about to leave Tottenham by ‘mutual consent’ in the coming days after their loss to Nottingham Forest.

The website added: ‘Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.’

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In respect to Tudor’s personal situation, Spurs insider John Wenham has told Tottenham News that Tudor is “definitely” going to leave and “it’s likely to happen on Monday.”

Wenham said: “Tottenham are dealing with it appropriately and delicately, and it’s not about sacking somebody in the week of their father having their funeral and the sad loss and grief that he’ll be going through.

“It does seem like, from the media reports, that one, Tudor is definitely going to be relieved of his duties, and secondly, it’s likely to happen on Monday, thus giving two clear weeks until we play that fixture at Sunderland, which would give a new manager time to come in and work with the players.”

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks Roberto De Zerbi – who would prefer to a permanent appointment – should demand a break clause in his deal and reckons the club could settle on Sean Dyche instead.

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Wyness told Football Insider: “I think he is, and I think he would be the one that I would want to bring in but he’s saying right now that he doesn’t want to come in until he’s got a long-term position,.

“If I was him, I’d come in right now and there could be a break clause in some description if they go down. I think if you’re a manager who’s not prepared to come in at a difficult time, then you’re probably not the manager that you want long-term.

“And so I would say, look, I’m sorry, you can’t pick and choose. You either come in now and help us and show straight away that you can move up and down the gears and face the hard times, and then you’ve earned the chance to go forward.

“It looks as though there may well be a short-term manager though.”

Wyness added: “They’ll be working on it (hiring a new manager), of course, but I think if I was there, I’d be trying to get someone with hands-on experience of the Premier League in there rather than bringing anybody else in, which I think maybe Tudor was a slight mistake.

“I’d have gone for a Premier League experience and, therefore, it leads us to the question, is Sean Dyche going to come back and do that job for them again? I think he may well be the option that they settle on.”