Tottenham see award-winning coach as ‘serious contender’ as Igor Tudor sack ‘accelerates’

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to sack Igor Tudor during the current international break, according to a report, while their interest in Austrian manager Adi Hutter has been confirmed.

Tottenham hit a devastating new low on Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest. Igor Jesus opened the scoring for the visitors late in the first half, before being joined on the scoresheet by Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi after the interval.

Gibbs-White’s goal was particularly hurtful for Spurs, given their failure to sign him last summer.

Tudor’s men were booed off at full-time, with the defeat leaving them just one point above the relegation zone, and two points behind Forest.

As per Football Insider, Tudor’s exit from Spurs has begun to ‘accelerate’ after their latest setback.

Club chiefs Johan Lange and Vinai Venkatesham see the international break as the ‘perfect opportunity’ to sack the Croatian and bring in a new firefighter.

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Recent results against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid had given the Spurs hierarchy some hope that Tudor might be able to turn things around, but the loss against Forest was extremely damaging, and it now looks inevitable he will go.

Journalist Rudy Galetti revealed Spurs’ interest in Hutter last week, and their admiration has now been confirmed by The Telegraph.

The newspaper reports that Hutter has become a ‘serious contender’ for the Spurs job as he is ‘out of work and available’, meaning he could immediately replace Tudor.

Hutter was twice named the Bundesliga’s Coach of the Year during his spell at Eintracht Frankfurt between July 2018 and June 2021.

Before that, he won league titles with Red Bull Salzburg and Young Boys.

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The 56-year-old was most recently in charge of Monaco, but he was sacked in October after a string of poor results.

Spurs have also been linked with managers such as Robbie Keane, Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.

However, it will be extremely difficult to land a top new head coach given Spurs’ dire situation and how late it is in the season.

Pochettino is thought to be keen on a return to north London, but he will wait until the summer before making a final decision on his next move.

Clearly, Spurs would need to remain in the Premier League to agree a deal with the likes of Pochettino or De Zerbi.

On Match of the Day, former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy said: “I think it’s impossible for him [Tudor] to stay. I really do.

“I think it’s really difficult for the players to play in an environment that’s so deflated and toxic.

“The only way you can change that is either winning games which they’re not doing, or change a manager – what the fans want.

“If they keep him in charge – it’s five league games without a win. A new guy comes in, gets one win, all of sudden, it can turn quickly. I think it’s a risk worth taking and I think they’ll take it.

“The players don’t really look like they’re at it. They’ve had a couple of decent performances this week and maybe people thought that the corner had been turned, but confidence was low again after they conceded.

“He made two changes at half-time and that didn’t make them any better. If anything, they got worse as the second half went on.”

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