Igor Tudor ‘expected to be sacked’ with Tottenham poised to ‘call meeting’

Igor Tudor is ‘expected to be sacked’ by Tottenham if Spurs lose to Nottingham Forest in their crucial Premier League match at the weekend, according to reports.

The Croatian lost his first four matches in charge as was seemingly on the verge of the sack then, with rumours that Tottenham have been lining up potential options to replace him.

However, a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League and a 3-2 home victory over Atletico Madrid, although Tottenham still exited the Champions League on aggregate, have given Tudor a bit more time.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Tudor is ‘safe for now’ after the mood around the club shifted slightly but ‘sources insist the Croatian is not out of the woods yet’.

It is understood that ‘Spurs have not paused their managerial groundwork’ but that the last two performances under Tudor ‘demonstrated enough tactical organisation, discipline, and resilience to convince the hierarchy to alter their thinking and the immediate need to find a replacement’.

Despite Tudor being given the chance to face Nottingham Forest in the hotseat, a loss to their relegation rivals is ‘likely to change their [Tottenham board’s] outlook once again’.

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A loss to Forest could see 16th-placed Tottenham enter the relegation zone over the weekend if 18th-placed West Ham win at Aston Villa.

And an X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ claims that Tudor is ‘expected to be sacked’ by Tottenham if they lose to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Igor Tudor will be called to a meeting if @SpursOfficiallose to @NFFC at the weekend. He is expected to be sacked.’

Following their good performance against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Tottenham forward Mathys Tel insists that the Spurs squad is “more and more together”.

Tel explained: “I think conversation in the dressing room. After every loss we just keep talking to each other and something changed. I would say we are together, we are more and more together.

“We are talking because maybe before we didn’t speak enough. But now with the situation we talk more, more, more, more, more, and we are more about the details. So, you know, in football details make the difference and now I’m very happy about this difference.

“We’re together. We’re just a team now. A team. And I can feel it. We felt it also against Atletico. So, yeah, keep going. Of course we believe, we believe. We have to believe and we will do it. I believe we will do it. I trust my team-mates, I trust the manager, I trust everybody. If we stick together, if we show that we will do it together, we will do it.”

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Tel added: “It means that we can be a big team. We can show to every team that it’s not easy to play against us. So, yeah, we showed a big, big, big mentality against Atletico Madrid.

“I would say we’re happy, but we’re still not happy because we didn’t win both games. But the second game was a big performance from us. We showed a great mentality. Something different than the first game.

“So that means a lot for us because it showed that we can play well, we can give everything for the club, for the team. So I would say I’m happy about the performance from the team.

“This is a Champions League game, so when we go to the Premier League game, we have to play with the same energy, the same mindset. Of course. Confidence just going up. Going up. We just need to stick together, stick to the plan and keep working. At the weekend, make sure we are ready for the game.”

On Tudor, Tel continued: “I can feel the manager put confidence that was needed before. So we can see on the pitch I have got more confidence, I can create situations. So, yeah, I mean, he gave me some things that I didn’t have before.

“We can do everything on the pitch, but we need plus one. And the plus one is the fans. We need them all the time. So we can do everything, but we need people pushing you every time, every minute. So this is what they did. And we won. Liverpool the same. So I hope we will do the same thing on Sunday.”