Liverpool ‘consider’ alternative Slot replacement after Alonso ‘demands three signings’

Liverpool are considering a move to make Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness their replacement for Arne Slot, according to reports.

The Reds have not been having a good season in the Premier League with Slot’s side currently fifth and 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

It’s a huge 31-point swing from the previous season when Liverpool won the Premier League title, finishing ten points ahead of the Gunners.

And there have been rumours that Slot is likely to lose his job in the summer when Liverpool do their post-season review.

Slot has done his case to stay no harm this week by thrashing Galatasaray 4-0 in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

But now Anfield Index are claiming that Liverpool ‘have started drawing up a shortlist of potential candidates for the head coach role’.

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The report adds: ‘According to Anfield Index sources, VFB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness is one of the names under consideration should the club part ways with Arne Slot this summer.’

Hoeness has guided Stuttgart to fourth place in the Bundesliga so far this season, while he won the DFB-Pokal last term, which was the club’s first major trophy since 2007.

Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year, has been rumoured to be a top target too with the Spaniard outlining ‘demanding three signings’.

Alonso wants to bring in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Baston, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.

But former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy isn’t completely sure Alonso would be the right choice.

Speaking about Slot’s future, Murphy said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think that way the hierarchy works, get rid or do something drastic.

“The only caveat to that is Alonso is free. There could be some logic if they are going to do it in the summer, why not do it now?

“Let him show what he has got.”

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When asked if he thinks Alonso would be the best man for the job, Murphy added: “Not necessarily, but I think he is the one that the fans want, and I think that Liverpool will go for him.”

Earlier this month, Murphy said: “Alonso has already managed one of the biggest clubs in the world, which should put him in good stead for walking through the door at Liverpool.

“He’s got the affinity with the fans as well. Alonso does seem the obvious choice.

“The only slight reluctance with Alonso is that he is a possession-based manager.

“Liverpool fans have been spoilt under Klopp – not just with the success but with the unbelievable dynamism the team played with.

“I think there’s a desire from the fan base to get back to a bit more of that – to play more risky football and show dominance.”