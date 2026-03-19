‘He’s gone to the next level’ – Gerrard names Arsenal star he ‘wishes’ Liverpool had signed

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wishes the Reds had signed Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham before the Gunners.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in a deal worth £105m in July 2023 after helping the Hammers win the Europa Conference League a couple of months before.

The England international has gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta and is now one of the best midfielders in world football.

It looks like Rice made a good choice in moving to Arsenal with Arteta’s currently nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and still chasing an unprecedented Quadruple.

But former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard wishes that the Reds had made an effort to sign Rice before the north London side swooped.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “He’s going from strength to strength.

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“I think he’s one of the best in the world. I think he has become one of the best in the world.

“It was a fantastic move for him. I wish we [Liverpool] signed him here, actually.

“West Ham did a great job under David Moyes, I think David Moyes has really schooled him in how to play the position tactically.

“His confidence from playing well for England and being around that group of players, he’s just gone to the next level now at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

“Fantastic coaching from him and he’s up there now in the shout to be one of the world’s best in that position and in that role.”

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Ex-Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman added: “I think when you think of his role and you look around Europe, you have Pedri who is beautiful, Vitinha is great, but he way he [Rice] plays I’d certainly say he’s the best because he’s a different type of player to them.

“But he’s so effective, last year he was amazing and he’s stepped up again this year.”

Rice heaped praise on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on Tuesday night and insisted that the Spain international is turning into a “real leader” for the Gunners.

He told CBS Sports: “Yeah, he deserves every bit of credit that he’s getting.

“I wish people could come in and see every day how he trains because the intensity that he trains at and the level that he trains at, there’s literally no reason why he’s not doing what he’s doing on the pitch.

“It’s incredible. To see him every day, the effort and how he is with the lads, he’s turned into a real leader for us and when you’ve got a ‘keeper like that, I think it gives everyone confidence. So, yeah, he’s incredible.”

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