Journalist names Man Utd’s ‘top target’ in midfield – it’s not Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes

Amid claims that Manchester United are in talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have made Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson their ‘top target’.

Man Utd have long planned to sign a top-class midfielder in the summer transfer window, and with Casemiro leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, INEOS could now bring in two players for that position.

The big rumour on Thursday is Man Utd being in ‘advanced talks’ with Newcastle for Guimaraes, a player that Casemiro is said to have personally recommended to INEOS.

Casemiro plays with Guimaraes for the Brazil national football team, and the former Real Madrid star believes that the Newcastle United midfielder would be perfect for Man Utd.

Sandro Tonali is another Newcastle midfielder that Man Utd have taken a shine to.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Man Utd have made calls for Tonali, who is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, too.

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According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who has almost 700,000 followers on X, Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s top midfield target.

The talkSPORT journalist has also dismissed suggestions that Anderson has an agreement to join Man City in the summer transfer window, but he has reported that Man Utd will face competition from their city rivals for the 23-year-old England international midfielder.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Elliot Anderson is the top target, but Manchester United are going to face competition from Manchester City.

“We heard some reports, I think, two or so weeks ago, that it’s a done deal with Man City.

“That’s not my understanding at this stage. Everything is quite early stage, and really people are trying to understand with Elliot Anderson, does the player camp want to start talking now, does he want to focus on keeping Nottingham Forest up, how will it influence the price if Forest go down, and then again, with the World Cup, does Elliot Anderson want to put all of this out of his mind, do the World Cup, then engage or does he want to decide on his club of preference early, then go and play the World Cup?

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“And, at the moment, clubs do not have a clear answer on that.

“So, they are trying to be very respectful to the player side, which is why nothing is moving at this stage.

“Sandro Tonali and Manchester United, there is something concrete in there, but do Newcastle want to sell and for what kind of price?

“Casemiro did actually mention Bruno Guimaraes as well. I would be staggered if Newcastle sanction an exit of both Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, and they might put their foot down and say neither player can leave.”

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