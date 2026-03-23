Arsenal ‘accelerate’ striker transfer as star picks Gunners as ‘new team’ ahead of summer

Arsenal will be Julian Alvarez’s ‘new team’ in the summer after convincing the Atletico Madrid star to move to north London, according to reports.

The Gunners have been largely dominant in the Premier League this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and have to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Arsenal, who lost to Man City in the League Cup final on Sunday, are still in with a chance of winning the FA Cup and Champions League too and Arteta is likely to get good backing again in the summer after spending over £250m last year.

One player they have already attempted to sign is former Manchester City striker Alvarez with reports in Spain claiming in February that the Gunners had a £105m bid turned down.

Arsenal are looking for a striker to provide competition for Victor Gyokeres with the summer signing failing to hit the heights expected of him this season.

And Alvarez recently responded to rumours that he could leave Atletico Madrid in the summer with an uncertain answer causing more debate.

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When asked whether he will be at Atletico Madrid next season, Alvarez replied earlier this month: “I don’t know. Maybe yes, maybe no. I have nothing to say other than I’m happy.

“On social media a lot of things get talked about, but it’s nothing. We’re very happy competing in all competitions, so everything is going very well.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Alvarez ‘already has a new team’ in the form of Arsenal with the former Manchester City forward ‘already close to finalizing the terms of his arrival’.

The report adds that Arsenal ‘accelerates and convinces the player’ after ‘the London club offers him both sporting and contractual guarantees, something that isn’t entirely assured at Barca due to the financial constraints that continue to affect their planning’.

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The report continues: ‘Arsenal have positioned themselves quickly and decisively. The English club’s sporting project, already established among Europe’s elite, has been key in convincing Julián Álvarez. The Argentine sees London as an ideal setting to continue his development, with an important role within the team and the opportunity to compete at the highest level in all competitions, as he did previously with Manchester City.

‘One of the key factors has been the ease with which the deal was finalised. Arsenal can guarantee his registration without depending on external factors, which provides peace of mind for both the player and his representatives. Furthermore, the Premier League presents itself as the perfect platform for him to establish himself as one of the most complete strikers on the international stage.’

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