The Carabao Cup is the perfect opportunity to create a platform for success, and Arsenal squandered that opportunity while Manchester City grabbed it with both hands in what will be remembered as the Nico O’Reilly final.

For Arsenal, it was the chance to take one huge step towards an unprecedented quadruple. It was the chance to kick-start a true dynasty under Mikel Arteta.

For Man City, it was about stopping any of those things from happening. And, of course, ensuring Pep Guardiola does not end a season trophyless for only the third time as a manager, and for the second year in a row.

It was also an opportunity for City to gain an edge in the Premier League title race, even if there were no points up for grabs.

Dealing such a significant blow to an Arsenal team everyone knows can be over-emotional and mentally frail could derail their quest for a first league title since the 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.

The two best teams in England were competing for the first available trophy of the season in a tournament that means more than the silverware and medals you gain, but provides a winning taste that can be the injection a group of players need in the run-in.

And it will be a busier run-in for Arsenal than City, as they remain fighting on all fronts, having navigated their kind Champions League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen, while the Cityzens were thumped in their unkind draw, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Sunday’s final was the first time we saw either side in action since their contrasting European fortunes midweek, with one confident and the other beleaguered.

It wasn’t the cagey final some came to expect between the top two in the Premier League, but the first half was hardly free-flowing or exciting.

Arsenal really should have been ahead within seven minutes, but a James Trafford triple save brilliantly thwarted Kai Havertz – who simply had to score – and then Bukayo Saka twice.

The first half was more about the individual battles across the vast Wembley grass, as William Saliba and Erling Haaland got up close and personal, while Antoine Semenyo gave Piero Hincapie a torrid time after the Arsenal left-back was booked early on.

Rather than an individual battle deciding the tie, it was an individual error, and it just had to come from Kepa Arrizabalaga, the man who loves stealing the headlines in a League Cup final.

Some might argue that Kepa was fortunate not to be sent off for a foul on Jeremy Doku, which resulted in a yellow card, and that was enough to tick off drama involving the former Chelsea goalkeeper, but it was his butterfingers that led to the opening goal, scored by young left-back Nico O’Reilly.

The ball slipped through Kepa’s grasp and O’Reilly accepted the gift, squirming around Martin Zubimendi to nod home on the hour mark.

It was exactly what Man City deserved, having come out for the second half as a completely different team. They were incredibly dominant. Arsenal had no foothold in the game as it turned into an attack-v-defence training drill.

The response from Arsenal was non-existent and, four minutes later, it was officially The Nico O’Reilly Final.

Another header, this time at the back post from a beautifully hung cross by Matheus Nunes, gave Kepa no chance and a rattled Arsenal team had it all to do.

Mikel Arteta’s response was to bring on Riccardo Calafiori for Hincapie and Noni Madueke for Kai Havertz, with Saka moving into a central role.

Of course, Arsenal enjoyed more possession as City looked to protect what they had, but their threat was minimal, with Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice all coming in for scrutiny on a horrible day for the Gunners in a stadium they very rarely lose in.

Arteta did throw the kitchen sink at City, as right-back Ben White was substituted for striker Gabriel Jesus, and Trossard came off for Gabriel Martinelli, who Gary Neville had been clamouring to see for the best part of an hour.

Unfortunately, the problem was a lack of invention in attack again, with Eberechi Eze’s injury seriously harming the Premier League leaders.

But an even more significant absence was Ruben Dias in the City defence. This was a team there for the taking and not only did Arsenal fail to go for it, they simply did not turn up and were severely outplayed in that second 45 minutes.

Arsenal supporters will argue that they have bigger fish to fry, and while the Carabao Cup does not hold as much weight as other competitions, its significance cannot be understated.

There remains nothing tangible for Arsenal to show for their incredible growth under Arteta’s management, while City add to their trophy haul under Guardiola.

It’s not just a fourth consecutive League Cup final defeat. It’s much more than that. It truly is a special opportunity squandered.

We don’t know just how much of an impact this will have on the remainder of Arsenal’s season. The only positive you can spin is that they could be more determined than ever, but the same questions will be asked about this team getting over the line and whether or not they have what it takes to win these big matches.

There is another one against City coming in April and Arsenal must bounce back before then to ensure Rayan Cherki is not doing kick-ups with 20 minutes to go as Guardiola’s men stroll to victory once again.

Having not used the Carabao Cup final as a platform for unprecedented success this season, Arsenal’s response is vitally important with so much on the line between now and May.

That was a major blow dealt by Manchester City. Their response is also crucial. They have built their own platform to usurp Arsenal once again. You’d be brave to bet against it now…

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