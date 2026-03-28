Advantage Arsenal as Atletico Madrid ask for ‘crazy clause’ to sell Barcelona target

Arsenal are reportedly still in pole position to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer despite the La Liga giants demanding a ‘crazy clause’.

The Gunners have been largely dominant in the Premier League this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and have to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Arsenal, who lost to Man City in the League Cup final last Sunday, are still in with a chance of winning the FA Cup and Champions League too and Arteta is likely to get good backing again in the summer after spending over £250m last year.

One player they have already attempted to sign is former Manchester City striker Alvarez with reports in Spain claiming in February that the Gunners had a £105m bid turned down.

Arsenal are looking for a striker to provide competition for Victor Gyokeres with the summer signing failing to hit the heights expected of him this season.

And Alvarez recently responded to rumours that he could leave Atletico Madrid in the summer with an uncertain answer causing more debate.

READ: Rice, Salah, Fernandes among every Premier League club’s most-capped players

When asked whether he will be at Atletico Madrid next season, Alvarez replied earlier this month: “I don’t know. Maybe yes, maybe no. I have nothing to say other than I’m happy.

“On social media a lot of things get talked about, but it’s nothing. We’re very happy competing in all competitions, so everything is going very well.”

Quoting reports in Spain that claim Atletico Madrid are demanding a ‘crazy clause’ of €500m for Alvarez, Football Transfers insists that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign the Argentina international.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* England: Tuchel reveals ‘disappointing’ reaction to White boos after ‘crazy’ return – ‘I don’t think’

* Dowman told to ‘leave Arsenal ASAP’ as Gerrard thinks Arteta should replace two stars

* Romano reveals ‘crystal clear’ understanding after Arsenal launch bid for £69m winger



With Barcelona struggling to pay €30m to bring Marcus Rashford to the Camp Nou permanently, Football Transfers argues that Arsenal are in a much better position to seal a summer move for the former Manchester City striker.

The report adds: ‘While the Catalans are naturally willing to commit more of their budget to signing Alvarez, who would be a key player compared to Rashford as a bench player, the reality of the situation at Camp Nou is that they will struggle to compete for mega-money stars like the South American.

‘Arsenal would have to commit a huge sum of money to signing Alvarez in the summer – more than €100m – but they have proved an ability and willingness to make such deals.’