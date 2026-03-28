Liverpool and Manchester City could lose a lot of international experience this summer, and so too might Manchester United if they are daft enough to again consider selling Bruno Fernandes.

They wouldn’t do that, though. Would they?

Only three England players feature on this list of every Premier League club’s most-capped international.

Arsenal – Declan Rice

The England midfielder is on 72 caps and a good bet to become Arsenal’s first England centurion. Rice is currently five ahead of Martin Odegaard’s caps haul for Norway.

Aston Villa – John McGinn

The Scotland midfielder is on 83 Scotland caps, narrowly ahead of Youri Tielemans’ total for Belgium.

Bournemouth – Ryan Christie

Another Scotland midfielder leads the way for Bournemouth, with USA’s Tyler Adams the closest to Christie.

Brentford – Jordan Henderson

The England midfielder is way out in front on 88 caps but only five have been earned as a Brentford player.

Brighton – Ferdi Kadıoglu and Kaoru Mitoma

It’s tight at the top of the Seagulls list with Kadıoglu and Mitoma neck and neck on 29 caps for Turkey and Japan respectively. Coming up close behind is Bart Verbruggen with his 27 Netherlands caps.

Burnley – Kyle Walker

It’s 96 and out with England for Walker, with the recent international retiree 33 ahead of Connor Roberts’ total for Wales. Though all of Walker’s caps were earned before he moved to Turf Moor.

Chelsea – Moises Caicedo

The Ecuador midfielder (59 caps) and Enzo Fernandez are the only Blues with over 25 international caps.

Crystal Palace – Ismaila Sarr

Of all the clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, only Manchester City and PSG have more international call-ups than Palace for this break, with Sarr the Eagles’ most capped on 80 for Senegal. In contrast to Chelsea, Palace have eight players on 25 or more caps.

Everton – Idrissa Gueye

Gueye and Sarr have over 200 Senegal caps between them, with the Everton midfielder on 128 as his nation’s most-capped player, though Sadio Mane is running him close.

Fulham – Raul Jimenez

The Cottagers’ internationals are an experienced bunch, with eight on 50 or more caps. Jimenez has 123 but is only now closing in on Mexico’s top 10.

Leeds United – Jaka Bijol

Bijol will win his 70th cap assuming he features in either of Slovenia’s friendlies with Hungry and Montenegro during this break.

Liverpool – Mo Salah

Salah is on 65 goals in 113 games for Egypt. When he leaves, Andrew Robertson (90 for Scotland) and Virgil van Dijk (89 for Netherlands) are vying to become Liverpool’s most-capped.

Manchester City – Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic’s 111 caps for Croatia is just ahead of Bernardo Silva’s 107 for Portugal. City could be waving off both this summer.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

The United skipper, on 85 Portugal caps, is just ahead of the departing Casemiro’s total of 83 for Brazil.

MORE: Spurs ahead of Arsenal but Man Utd still the most capped Premier League club

Newcastle United – Emil Krafth

The Sweden defender is the only Toon player on more than 50 caps, ahead of Bruno Guimaraes on 41. Newcastle will wave off one and might lose the other.

Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood

Forty-five goals in 88 caps for the New Zealand striker. He needs one more appearance to become his country’s most capped.

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka

Fifteen years on the international scene and 144 appearances for Switzerland’s most-capped player.

Tottenham Hotspur – Ben Davies

Bang on 100 caps for the Wales defender, who was honoured before their World Cup play-off versus Bosnia. He needs 12 more to beat Gareth Bale’s record.

West Ham United – Tomas Soucek

Soucek has amassed 88 caps in the 10 years since his Czechia debut.

Wolves – Hwang Hee-chan

The South Korea striker has 16 goals in 75 international appearances but none in the last year.