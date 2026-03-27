England boss Thomas Tuchel has responded after some home supporters booed Arsenal star Ben White against Uruguay on Friday night.

Before Friday night, White had not played for England since withdrawing from the squad for the 2022 World Cup over a class with former assistant Steve Holland.

Tuchel opened the door for White to return after he replaced Gareth Southgate and the defender made his first appearance under the England head coach against Uruguay.

White was also in the thick of the action after being booed by a group of home supporters when entering the field. He scored England’s opener with a tap-in from a Cole Palmer corner, but he was later harshly penalised as he conceded a penalty, which Federico Valverde converted to earn Uruguay a 1-1 draw.

After the match, Tuchel hit out at the decision to award Uruguay a penalty after his side’s “okay” performance.

“It was not a penalty,” Tuchel told ITV Sport when asked about England conceding a late spot-kick vs Uruguay.

READ: England player ratings vs Uruguay: Ben White booed as Tuchel’s fringe stars fail to impress



“To sum it up I think our goal was also a block, tough block from Wharton, but they checked it and gave it.

“Absolutely OK with the performance. We tried and tried and were the better team overall.

“We had some big chances from set-pieces. We were forced into changes. We had a lot of new players and changed a lot of new players and for all of that I am grateful for the test.

“I have to review it, I liked how we played. We knew it was a difficult opponent. Marcelo Bielsa told me months ago he would arrive with his best team. Everyone did good. I liked a lot of stuff today.”

On White, Tuchel said the boos were “disappointing” as they do not “help anyone”.

“It was too good to be true when he scored the winner which in the end was not a winner,” Tuchel added.

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“In the end he was perhaps too greedy in his defensive actions but it was not a penalty.”

On whether he thinks White’s goal might help to change fan perception of him, he continued: “I hope so. This happened before to some players here which is disappointing because I don’t think it helps anyone. There was a mixed reaction.”

Harry Maguire also defended White after he conceded a “real soft penalty”.

“A bit crazy, scoring the first goal. I thought he was brilliant when he came on,” Maguire said.

“I can’t say anything about the defending for that one [the penalty] – if that was me in that position I’d be attempting to block the shot as well. That’s what we’ve got to do. That’s a real soft penalty.

“He’s been good all week, a big smile on his face and he’s brought great energy to the camp. He got his rewards tonight with the goal and I thought he was brilliant when he came on.”

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