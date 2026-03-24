Tottenham identify two shock Tudor replacements as Spurs agree exit by ‘mutual consent’

Tottenham have agreed Igor Tudor’s exit by ‘mutual consent’ after their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest over the weekend, according to reports.

Spurs sacked Thomas Frank earlier this year and replaced him with Tudor in an interim head coach role until the end of the season.

However, the appointment could hardly have gone worse with Tottenham‘s form getting even worse with the Croatian in charge of the side.

Tudor lost his first four matches at Spurs before a draw away at Anfield and a win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League looked to be turning the tide – but a heavy defeat at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at the weekend looks to be the final straw.

There were reports on Monday that Tudor could be sacked over the international break with the Tottenham board now worried that the club could be relegated to the Championship.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Tudor is expected to leave Tottenham, who are one point above the relegation zone, ‘by mutual consent’.

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It is understood that the Spurs hierarchy had already agreed before the home clash with Nottingham Forest that a defeat there would trigger Tudor’s exit.

TEAMtalk add: ‘Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.’

And Tottenham have now settled on two preferred options to take the reins until the end of the season with former Spurs defender Chris Hughton and ex-Monaco head coach Adi Hutter seen as ‘viable options’.

Hughton would be no stranger to the role, having become interim boss three times before at Tottenham, while Roberto De Zerbi and Robbie Keane both turned down the opportunity to take charge of Spurs until the end of the season before Tudor’s appointment.

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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher thinks Tudor leaving the club will be the right decision for Tottenham as they “need togetherness” to keep the club in the Premier League.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “To keep this club in the Premier League right now, they need togetherness. That was the first time I’ve seen it for a while, in terms of the scenes outside the stadium. The fans are doing their part.

“But they need something like that between now and the end of the season on the pitch, because right now they have to, unfortunately for Tudor, with the situation he finds himself in with his family [Tudor has suffered a recent bereavement] and the results, I think it would be better if Tottenham parted ways with and looked to bring another manager in between now and the end of the season.”

When asked if now is the right time to make a change, Carragher added: “Yeah, no, they have to do that now, as it just hasn’t worked.

“The managers tried different things as well, different systems, different styles of play. Initially, he came in, he was, you know, playing sort of man-to-man press him with three at the back.

“He’s now changed in the last couple of games with the 4-4-2, very direct football. So he’s trying different things, but it’s just not working.

“As I said, it’s harsh on the man who loses his job so early in his reign, but the whole point of the reason why he got the job was that he has an instant impact, and that has not happened.”