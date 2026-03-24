Real Madrid want to sign €30m Chelsea defender along with Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Enzo Fernandez is not the only Chelsea player that Real Madrid are interested in signing in the summer transfer window, with a report claiming that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen on Josh Acheampong, too.

Fernandez has been making the headlines in recent days, with the Chelsea midfielder strongly linked with Madrid.

While the Argentina international midfielder has denied that Real Madrid have been in contact with him, the 2022 World Cup winner has indicated that he could leave Chelsea this summer.

When asked about his future, Fernandez said: ‘I don’t know. Right now I’m focused on here, then there’s the World Cup and we’ll see.’

This came after Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior publicly stressed that Fernandez will stay.

Rosenior said last week: “I have a very, very good relationship with the players because we speak all the time.

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“Not just about football, or the situation with their contracts, but about their life, with their kids, how their kids are, how school is. I have a very, very close relationship with Enzo and with the other players.

“In terms of contracts and where they want to be, there’s not one player at this club since I’ve been here that has said that he doesn’t want to be here in the summer.

“In fact, the conversations are more about how we improve, what we can do as a group to improve, what we need to do to win in this moment. And that’s where we are at the moment.”

It has now emerged that Fernandez is not the only Chelsea star that Madrid are keen on.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Madrid have taken a shine to Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, too.

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Acheampong has come through the Chelsea youth academy and has established himself in the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old is a very versatile defender who can play as a right-back, centre-back and even in midfield.

Acheampong has been used mainly as a right-back this season, but the England Under-21 international has been deployed as a centre-back, too.

CaughtOffSide has noted: ‘Real Madrid view him as a possible long-term addition capable of strengthening their defensive depth.

‘With experienced players in Madrid’s back line entering the later stages of their careers, the club is believed to be prioritising younger talent capable of evolving into leadership roles over time.’

Madrid, though, will face competition for Acheampong from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

The report has even claimed that Chelsea could sell the teenager if they get ‘potential offers in the region of €25-30 million’.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, so the Spanish and European giants are on the hunt for at least one new centre-back.

For just €30m, Acheampong could prove to be a bargain signing for Madrid.

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