Chelsea told to rehire Frank Lampard after BlueCo make Liam Rosenior sack decision

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reckons Chelsea should look to rehire Frank Lampard from Coventry City at the end of the season.

The Blues were knocked out of the Champions League in recent weeks by Paris Saint-Germain, while their Premier League form has been stagnant.

Liam Rosenior, who was hired by Chelsea to replace Enzo Maresca earlier in the season, is now under pressure to turn around performances and results, particularly after a 3-0 defeat to Everton over the weekend.

The sixth-placed Blues have won one, drawn two and lost three of their last six Premier League fixtures with Brentford and Everton now just two points behind them.

And Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Rosenior is likely to be sacked at the end of the season if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Chelsea’s Board are not satisfied with Liam #Rosenior’s performances and results. If #CFC don’t qualify for Champions League 26/27, #Blues can change manager at the end of the season. #transfers.’

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And, if that happens, former Manchester United midfielder Butt thinks it “wouldn’t be a stupid thing” to bring Lampard back to Stamford Brudge for another spell as Chelsea boss.

Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Do you think if Frank Lampard gets promotion with Coventry they could go back in for Frank?

“He got the job too early the first time I think and he had the transfer embargo so he had to use a lot of young players.

“It wouldn’t be a stupid thing to go and get Frank Lampard back in charge of Chelsea for me. He’s done a great job at Coventry.

“He’s got a bit more experience now and he probably made a few mistakes the first time around. People need to understand that transfer embargo means you have to rely on loads of young players, that must have been difficult for him.

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“He would be a totally different manager now. I think Lampard would find it easier working with better players, it would be easier for him to get his messages across to more technical players.

“If Frank went back into Chelsea, with all the experience he’s got now, I think he would do an amazing job, I really do.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson doesn’t think Rosenior would have even got an interview if Liverpool or Newcastle United were looking for a new manager.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “If Arne Slot got the sack at Liverpool this week, or if Eddie Howe left Newcastle, would Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior have got one of those two jobs?

“I’ll go one further: would he even get an interview? It’s madness. This Chelsea team don’t sit pretty at all with the fans, who have put Rosenior under pressure from day one.

“But the board – whatever plan they’ve got – you’d think Rosenior would need to get into the top five for them to be happy.”