Rosenior ‘should be sacked now’ as Chelsea are an ‘absolute disgrace’ in Everton thrashing

Liam Rosenior has been told that “should be sacked” by Chelsea after Everton beat the Blues 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea were limited to very few chances by the Toffees on Saturday as David Moyes’ side moved to within three points of Rosenior’s men in the Premier League table.

Beto scored a brace, one of which Robert Sanchez should have comfortably saved, before Iliman Ndiaye scored a beautiful effort from just inside the box.

And now talkSPORT host Rory Jennings insists that Rosenior has already reached the point of no return at Stamford Bridge and has called on Chelsea to sack him.

A furious Jennings said on talkSPORT: “Disgrace, they are a disgrace, they are an absolute disgrace. Everyone out there is a disgrace to the badge.

“Liam Rosenior should be sacked now. What are we… 77 minutes into the game, he should be sacked now. It’s a travesty if he is the manager…”

MAILBOX: Liverpool need to sack ‘bald fraud’ Slot after European ‘spa day’; Gakpo selection is inexcusable

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara pointed out that Rosenior is on a five-year deal at Chelsea, but Jennings replied bluntly: “It’s irrelevant.

“We gave Lewis Hall a deal and then sold him to Newcastle. We’ve given Liam Rosenior a deal, it’s time to sell him.

“He is gone, he is out the club, he cannot be the Chelsea manager!

“He has proven to us that he’s not up to the job, look, if you don’t want to make this a personal thing, people get annoyed when I call him ‘talentless’ or say that he’s mediocre, or say that he’s undeserving of the job.

“I don’t care if people get annoyed, it’s completely true. For one second, I won’t be emotional about it.

“Let’s just call this an experiment, and let’s even pretend that it’s a noble experiment, something that you could say was progressive and exciting, giving a young, English manager an opportunity.

“OK, great, you tried it, it hasn’t worked, it’s been a distinct failure, a proven failure, now get him out the club and get a proper manager in!

“There are so many obvious, proper managers, managers who have a proven track record, managers who know what it takes to win games of football.

“This Chelsea team are still capable of getting into the Champions League spots this year, with this manager, that is not going to happen.”

Glenn Hoddle picked out Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana as not up to “standard” as he kept giving the ball away during the Blues’ defeat to Everton.

Hoddle told Premier League Productions: “It’s not by chance, we analysed it at half time, Fofana in the first couple of minutes gave the ball away and then he goes past the ball and Everton should really have scored then.

“So he’s set his tone in his game, defensively, really poorly. That’s not a standard you can have if you’re a Chelsea player.

“He’s got to really look at himself and his overall performance because that’s the sort of thing that makes you hesitate.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Rosenior sack inevitable as woeful Chelsea invite Everton to the Champions League scrap

* The philosophy/guff of Liam Rosenior: Ageing men, respecting the ball and never limiting limitlessness

* Premier League sack race: Arne Slot backed to be ninth manager axed this season

“If you’re not in sync, if you’re not defending correctly from the first minute, it sets a pattern for the rest of the game and that’s how he played.”

Hoddle added: “Liam Rosenior has changed the back two or the back three and it’s not through injury.

“I always think if you’re got a solid two centre-backs, or a back three, if they play consistently together you become a unit, you become a unit within the team unit, and you become so tight, trust each other, play off each other, and you get instincts of when someone will go and defend, when someone will cover.

“That’s not happening with Chelsea, they’re changing so many times, you don’t get that continuity at all and there’s not that feeling.

“They feel fragile, they look fragile. They certainly started today very fragile defensively.

“I think it’s time for Chelsea not to look outwards, to look within themselves and say these performances are nowhere near good enough.

“I saw them, I covered the game in Paris Saint-Germain, they were brilliant for 60 mins and they were going toe to toe with of the best teams in Europe, and then suddenly it just fell apart, a little bit how they started today.

“They have these moments and they haven’t got that consistency, they haven’t got that experience, they missed Reece James in there today, pulling people about and saying, ‘that’s not good enough’. They’re the sort of things, they need a player, they haven’t got that experience there for somebody to dig them out whilst they’re on the pitch when it’s needed.

“That’s why you’re seeing this inconsistency. They’ve got to look within themselves to improve the performances and then get the results.”