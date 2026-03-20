Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on head coach Liam Rosenior’s future at Chelsea following their exit from the Champions League.

At the start of this year, Rosenior joined Chelsea from BlueCo-owned Strasbourg to replace former boss Enzo Maresca.

This appointment was questioned as Rosenior moved to Chelsea with little managerial experience and he has had a really difficult week as pressure is starting to mount.

The Blues have lost three games in a row as they have been thumped 8-2 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain and lost 1-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also trailing Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification, but they should at least reach the FA Cup semi-finals. They face League One side Port Vale in the quarter-finals next month.

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Now, Romano has revealed Chelsea’s “plan” regarding Rosenior, with club chiefs to “continue backing him”.

“At the moment, despite all the questions, Chelsea continue to believe in their manager,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“We all know football is a results-based industry, so we will see how things develop in the coming months. However, Chelsea are showing full commitment to the project they started with Rosenior, who arrived in January.

“It is very different when a coach arrives mid-season compared to the summer, when you can prepare tactically, technically, and in the transfer market together.

“Arriving in January is always more complicated, especially with a very young squad like Chelsea’s. The idea is to support and trust Rosenior, but of course he has to deliver, as every manager does.

“Chelsea are not judging him based on just a few games, as it has only been a matter of weeks. The club decided to appoint him after exploring several options when they parted ways with Enzo Maresca, and the plan is to continue backing him.”

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Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, claims Chelsea chiefs had a ‘no sack vote of confidence’ to back Rosenior for the time being.

O’Rourke explained: “It doesn’t matter with Chelsea really if you’re there for long or not. They’ve got such high expectations.

“I’m sure there will be some doubts after their recent results, obviously the results lately haven’t been great. It was a poor performance against Newcastle, that was a shock win for them at Stamford Bridge, and then the manner of the defeat to PSG.

“Pressure is always going to be on the Chelsea manager, that’s the nature of the beast, but they’ve got no plans to sack him just yet.

“Chelsea want to give him as much time and opportunity to turn things around there as well. So I don’t think there’s any plans to make any knee-jerk reactions just after a couple of bad results.”

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