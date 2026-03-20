Manchester United are doing really well under Michael Carrick, but they have still been told to sign “five” new starters this summer.

Carrick has done a brilliant job as interim Man Utd manager, winning seven of his nine Premier League games in charge to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

After beating rivals Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend, the Red Devils are now in a great position to return to the Champions League and qualification for this competition will significantly boost their summer budget for signings.

It has been widely reported that they will look to sign at least two midfielders in the summer, as Manuel Ugarte could follow Casemiro in leaving.

However, former United defender Paul Parker thinks their “big issue” is actually in defence and he has argued that they need to sign “five” new starters.

“I actually think the front four is top class. It’s not the very best in the Premier League, but compared to a year ago, it is now a front line that can achieve something for Manchester United,” Parker told MyBettingSites.co.uk.

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“They also have more depth now. Amad Diallo and Dorgu are both very high-quality players as well. The big issue remains the back four, because they simply do not have the level required to play for a top side.

“If Manchester United want to compete consistently at the highest level, they need to bring in at least five players this summer – four defenders and one midfielder – and they all need to be starters.

“On top of that, they need to move on a number of players and replace them with quality additions who can strengthen the overall depth. But bringing in five starting players is the absolute minimum.

“Ideally, they should target younger, hungry players, but ultimately the most important thing is the quality they bring.”

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But Parker has reserved praise for summer signing Benjamin Sesko and has backed the striker to become a 20-goal striker for Man Utd.

“Šeško started a bit slowly, but he is getting into his stride now,” Parker added.

“He is improving all the time, and I still strongly believe he can become a very good striker for Manchester United. He still needs better players around him, especially at full-back. He isn’t getting as many crosses as he would like, but he is making all the right runs.”

“I can see he has the potential to score 20+ goals in the Premier League for Manchester United, and they haven’t had that for a long time.

“I don’t think he is miles ahead of Højlund, but he does have better players around him than he did before, even if the situation still isn’t ideal.”

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