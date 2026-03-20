England head coach Thomas Tuchel has commented on the possibility of calling up Arsenal teenager Max Dowman for the World Cup.

On Friday morning, England boss Tuchel named his squad for this month’s international break as his side prepared for pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Tuchel has opted to include 35 players in his latest squad as he takes a last look at them before naming his selections for the World Cup.

There are several unexpected inclusions, including Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and Brighton’s James Steele, while Manchester United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire have been recalled.

16-year-old Arsenal sensation Dowman is one player to miss out after his star-making performance against Everton, but Tuchel has admitted that a call-up is possible for the World Cup.

“He put himself in the spotlight with this amazing goal against Everton!” Tuchel said of Dowman.

READ: Tuchel criticised for Arsenal snub as actual child ‘protected’ from unknown England dangers



“He’s obviously an outstanding talent and for his age, there cannot be a doubt about it. Everyone who tells me about Max praises him.

“The reality is he competes for minutes, he’s not a regular starter for Arsenal. He’s in the best environment possible. He learns from the very best in the best environment.

“We have the chance to call him up for the World Cup. The thing with young players is they have a level of fearlessness. No need to call him up now and increase the noise that comes with it but we have a lot of options.”

Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Man Utd’s Luke Shaw and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are notable omissions and Tuchel has explained why they have been left out.

“I know it’s a tough decision for Trent as it is for Ollie Watkins and Luke Shaw,” Tuchel said on his omissions.

READ MORE: A bonus famous F365 England ladder as Man Utd players climb and Arsenal stars tumble



“These tough decisions come with the job. It’s a sporting decision. We stick with Quansah, Livramento and Spence.

“It’s a decision for [Dominic] Solanke and Calvert-Lewin, who I don’t know as well as Watkins. I have a clear picture of what he can give us. I want to have a look at other players to get a clearer picture.

“I know it’s a big name, a huge talent and big career. But I know what Trent can give us.”

Tuchel has also expanded on his decision to select Calvert-Lewin and Solanke by sending a message to the two backups.

“They are a bit the same profile. Harry Kane is not in camp in the beginning. I want to see them both,” Tuchel added on Calvert-Lewin and Solanke.

READ NEXT: 2026 World Cup Power Rankings as group-stage draw confirmed



“I want to know more about Solanke, who was with us once, but he has been injured for a long time.

“Calvert-Lewin has had a good season with Leeds. Very decisive. Both good penalty takers by the way.

” I want to see what they are capable of, if they can fill the gap, what they can bring and what they can offer with set pieces with their strengths in the body and height.

“The competition is on, they will compete for minutes against Uruguay, they have a real chance of minutes against Uruguay. They were very excited.”