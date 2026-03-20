Vinicius Junior has been warned ahead of Real's clash with Bayern Munich

Former Bundesliga defender Maik Franz has warned Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior that he is in for a nightmare time when he faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

The two European heavyweights will meet in the last eight of the competition after breezing past Manchester City and Atalanta respectively in the round of 16.

Vinicius impressed as he scored twice at The Etihad as Real Madrid knocked Pep Guardiola’s side out of the Champions League for the third consecutive season.

However, the Brazilian has been told to expect a completely different experience when he faces a Bayern Munich full-back in Konrad Laimer, who will relish the chance to go up against one of the world’s best wingers.

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Franz, who counts Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt as two of the clubs he played for in Germany, is convinced that Laimer, who has been linked with a summer switch to Liverpool, will make life extremely difficult for Vinicius.

“He’ll really give him a hard time,” Franz said on Sport1’s Fantalk. “The way Laimer plays is exactly how you need to defend against Vinicius’ attacking skills.

“He’ll be right up his arse, always hanging on his heels. He’ll be provoking him physically the whole time and really getting under his skin.

“I’m really looking forward to this duel. This elegant, fast Vinicius – and then comes this heel-biter, this piranha, and eats him alive.”

Judging by those comments, Vinicius might now wish he had not poked the bear with his “Let’s get them!” post-match challenge to Bayern.

The first leg in the Spanish capital takes place on April 7, with Real travelling to Munich for the return leg eight days later.

The winner will face either current holders Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, prolific Bayern frontman, Harry Kane, insists his side are champing at the bit to take on the 15-time winners.

Kane has scored a remarkable 47 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season, including 10 in nine Champions League outings, and is clearly relishing the contest.

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Speaking after the 10-2 aggregate rout of Atalanta, the England skipper told the media: “It’ll be a tough game. Whenever you face Real Madrid in the Champions League, you expect a fight. But we’ll be ready.

“We don’t fear anyone, even though it’s going to be tough.”