Liverpool have now ‘asked’ former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso if he can take over from Arne Slot, according to reports.

The Reds have been really struggling in the Premier League this season with Slot’s side losing their tenth league match against Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool finished ten points ahead of Arsenal last season as they won the Premier League but they are now 21 points adrift of the league leaders – who play Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday – this term.

The Reds still have a chance of winning a trophy as they are still in the Champions League and FA Cup but Liverpool are now reportedly considering a change in manager before the end of the season.

Liverpool are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification if they keep up their poor league form and an X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 708k followers has hinted that the Reds now want Alonso to join this season.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. We understand that Liverpool’s owners and football operations team will meet on Tuesday to discuss the crisis at the club. Liverpool will ask Xabi Alonso once again whether he is willing to cut short his break from football to manage the club and replace Arne Slot.

READ: Premier League sack race: Arne Slot backed to be ninth manager axed this season

‘There are mixed views on bringing Steven Gerrard in as temporary manager until the summer, and it will require convincing certain officials at the club.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant thinks the Reds will wait until the summer before potentially sacking Slot if he hasn’t qualified for the Champions League.

Pennant told BetFIRST: “There’s massive pressure. Liverpool don’t boo after games. Or they do it very, very, very, rarely.

“You know, if you put in a good performance and lose, they will clap you off. But the boos are just getting louder and louder.

“I think it is a miserable defence of the title. As current Premier League champions, it is abysmal. And the players and the manager and the fans can’t deny that.

“If Slot doesn’t get Champions League football via the league, I don’t think they’ll win the Champions League. But if he doesn’t get Champions League football next season, I think Liverpool will probably get rid of him.”

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Pennant added: “I don’t think there’s just one person to blame for it.

“Ultimately, the manager, the buck falls with him. He selects the players. He has to motivate the players. He chooses the tactics. He chooses the style of play.

“But on the flip side of that, the players have got to go out there and take accountability as well.

“Arne Slot is not kicking the ball. Arne Slot is not defending. Arne Slot is not running around. So I think they’re both to blame.

“The players have got to take responsibility, and the manager as well. Maybe for certain selections or style of play.

“Then the players have got to run around for the badge. They’ve got to run harder than the opposition. They’ve got to win the duels.

“If they’re both not doing that, then ultimately that’s a recipe for disaster. And the proof is in the pudding of where Liverpool are right now because of it.”

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