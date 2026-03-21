£45m Liverpool winger ‘up for sale’ as Jurgen Klopp escape route emerges

Liverpool are ready to sell Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur interested in the winger, but Jurgen Klopp could yet play a role in his future, according to reports.

Gakpo signed a new contract with Liverpool only in August 2025, amid interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international winger said at the time that he feels “at home” at Liverpool and is “very happy” at the defending Premier League champions.

However, the situation has soured over the past few months, with Gakpo, who cost Liverpool a total of £45million (including add-ons) when they signed him from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, failing to play well and contribute.

Although the 26-year-old winger has made 25 starts in the Premier League for Liverpool this season, he has scored only six goals and given three assists.

In nine Champions League appearances for the Merseyside outfit in the 2025/26 campaign, Gakpo has scored just two goals and given only one assist.

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According to TEAMtalk, Gakpo has ‘genuine chances’ to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

While Liverpool ‘are not directly pushing’ Gakpo out of the door, ‘third-party brokers are exploring potential destinations and gauging interest’ in the Dutchman.

Intermediaries are ‘actively’ offering Gakpo to clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

The report has named Tottenham Hotspur among the options that Gakpo has the option to join, should he decide to leave Liverpool this summer.

However, it must be noted that Tottenham are in a relegation battle, and it is hard to see Gakpo, who won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season, drop down a division and play in the Championship.

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The report has claimed that RB Leipzig are aware that Gakpo could be on the market this summer, and the presence of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the Red Bull group could help them convince him to make the switch.

Klopp worked with Gakpo at Liverpool and is now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH.

The report has noted: ‘RB Leipzig are understood to be aware of his availability, with Red Bull’s global head of soccer Jurgen Klopp known to be a long-time admirer of the Dutchman’s qualities and potential. His presence within the group could yet play a role if Leipzig decide to enter the race.’

Another source has gone even further and reported that the winger is ‘up for sale’.

Wilson Cox LFC, who claims to have sources at Liverpool, reported on X at 7:55pm on March 20, 2026: ‘As we reported Cody Gakpo is up for sale and Liverpool want to sign Michael Olise, Let’s see what the future holds.’

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