Manchester City are ready to sever ties with Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window, if Pep Guardiola decides to continue at the Etihad Stadium, according to a Spanish report.

Speculation emerged in Spain this week claiming that Haaland has ‘asked’ the Man City board to consider offers for him this summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of the Norway international striker, who has scored 22 goals and given seven assists in 28 Premier League starts for Man City this season.

Haaland’s desire to leave Man City stems from Pep Guardiola’s side getting knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in midweek.

Man City are also nine points behind leaders Arsenal in second place in the Premier League table, although the Citizens have a game in hand.

The same Spanish publication has now doubled down on their claim that Haaland could leave this summer by claiming that ‘the communication’ between the 25-year-old striker and Man City manager Guardiola is ‘completely broken’.

READ: Arsenal sixth as deepest Quadruple runs ever ranked, with sweary Guardiola in sight

Guardiola reportedly ‘feels that in matches where City needs to circulate the ball with surgical precision, the figure of the Norwegian becomes an island that disconnects the circuit’.

Haaland has issues with the former Barcelona manager, with the former Borussia Dortmund striker said to be of the opinion that ‘on nights when the Ballon d’Or is decided, the team does not accompany him and that Guardiola’s rigidity is making him smaller’.

The striker ‘considers that his cycle in Manchester has reached its peak and that the lack of freedom to play in space is hampering his progression’.

It has been claimed that ‘the departure of one of the two’ between Haaland and Guardiola ‘is now considered inevitable to clean up the atmosphere in the group.’

The speculative report added: ‘While clubs like PSG monitor the Norwegian’s every move, the idea is beginning to gain strength in Manchester that, if Pep decides to fulfil his final year of contract, Haaland will be the sacrificed piece to finance a total restructuring of the attack.’

READ MORE: Haaland must be dropped after least convincing Guardiola U-turn imaginable

Haaland is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2034, and the Premier League club have given no indication whatsoever that they plan to sell him.

There is nothing in the English media that suggests that there is any problem between Haaland and Guardiola.

Certain sections of the Spanish media can often be hugely speculative, so, until and unless major English publication provide any further insight, we should be extremely cautious.

Earlier this month, Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said: “I’ve often said we have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona.

“But there hasn’t been any contact whatsoever, either with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona’s management, regarding potential transfer targets.”

Pimenta added: “Also, because the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he’s very happy at Manchester City.

“Everything is going very well for him, and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at Manchester City.”

Regarding his future, Man City manager Guardiola told BBC Sport after the defeat to Madrid in midweek: “I want to retire in 10 years.

“I will always, [like with] City, the Champions League, I will say I will be back because I am part of that.

“Like at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, when I have been there I am part of it. I am incredibly attached to that club, that organisation because it has been one decade, and when I say ‘we’ it’s because I am part of that, I am part of that.

“Listen, when we are out [of the Champions League] and [with] our position in the Premier League, we are still not a complete team, that is the reality. I am not going to [deny it].”

READ NEXT: Guardiola quit ‘announcement’ teased ‘within days’ as Manchester United ‘stars’ set for axe