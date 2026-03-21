Paul Merson has told Arsenal when to believe the quadruple is possible

Paul Merson has detailed exactly when he believes Arsenal can “start believing” in the quadruple, as he feels the Premier League is “done” already.

The Gunners are having what could end as the best season in their history. Rarely in recent history have they been in contention for as many competitions as they are at this point.

They have won just one trophy under Mikel Arteta and haven’t won the Premier League since 2003/04. After three second-placed finishes on the bounce in the league, Arsenal are nine points clear of Manchester City, play the Citizens in the League Cup final on Sunday, and are in the quarters of the FA Cup and Champions League.

City have a game in hand in the league which could cut Arsenal‘s lead to six points, but Arteta’s side are in a commanding position either way, while ties against Southampton and Sporting CP in the FA Cup and Champions League, respectively, are favourable for their hopes of advancing.

Former Arsenal man Merson feels they can soon start to believe that winning all four titles is possible, with the biggest test coming on Sunday.

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He told Sky Sports: “If Arsenal win this final, you would have to start believing about a quadruple. With the cup draws they’ve got and the position they’re in the league and with the squad they’ve got, it won’t be far off.

“This is the hardest game of the lot for Arsenal. This is a one-off football match against serial winners who have been to Wembley before.

“The Premier League, for me, is done. A nine-point lead means Arsenal would have to lose two or three games by the end of the season. Sporting Lisbon, they’ve got two games against them so you can have a bad 30 to 40 minutes and still be alright. The FA Cup, they’ve got a good draw again against Southampton.

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“If they do lose, you know the headlines the next day. And in the international break, you’d go away with England and you’d get slaughtered by rival players. And then we will only know how it will affect the players.

“It could knock the stuffing out of them if they lose. I don’t think it will, but it will be psychological – and especially if Man City go and beat them straight away in the Premier League.

“But if Arsenal win the game, what chance have the other teams got?”

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