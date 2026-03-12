Arsenal legend Paul Merson has made a significant Premier League title prediction ahead of this weekend’s matches.

The Gunners have the best squad in the Premier League and they are the clear favourites to win the title this season, though they face competition from Man City.

Arsenal have shown signs of nerves in recent weeks, though Man City have also slipped up as they sit seven points adrift of the league leaders with a game in hand.

Last time out, Arsenal earned a narrow win against Brentford, while Man City were held to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

This weekend, Arsenal host Everton before Man City visit West Ham and Merson has backed his former side to pick up all three points, though he does have concerns.

“Everton are a funny team, they play some good football away from home and are often hard to beat on their travels,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“It’s crazy how they sometimes get ripped to shreds in games and still get a result!

“Arsenal haven’t been great in recent weeks. My god, they were lucky to get that draw against Bayer Leverkusen. They don’t play free-flowing football.

“I expect Arsenal to be far too good for Leverkusen at the Emirates, but at the moment, I’m still a bit worried about them. If that was a league game they drew, they would be in trouble.

“This will be a tough game for Arsenal. My only problem with Everton is that they haven’t produced a proper 90-minute display while winning games.

“They only play well in patches. If they fall off for even 30 or 45 minutes against Arsenal, it’s game over! I expect a tight game, but Arsenal to edge it just, 2-1.”

And Merson has also tipped Man City to drop points against West Ham, with these two results to supposedly spell the end of this season’s title race.

“After the loss against Real Madrid, this has become a really tough game for Manchester City,” Merson added.

“It was an unreal result, isn’t it? I watch a lot of Real Madrid and I’m a big fan of theirs, but I didn’t see that coming, if I’m being honest!

“If City don’t beat West Ham this weekend and Arsenal win against Everton, the title race is done! So this is a big week coming up for City.

“If things don’t go in their favour, they could be out of all competitions bar the FA Cup in the space of 10 days. Like I said, that loss to Real Madrid would have taken the stuffing out of them. It saps your confidence.

“I don’t expect City to bounce back this weekend. A draw here that would end their hopes of catching Arsenal in the title race and I’m going for 2-2.”

