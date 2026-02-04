Man Utd decide on three summer signings in £173m ‘revamp’, including Newcastle star

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to spend big money in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have decided on three players they want to sign in the summer transfer window as they look to ‘revamp’ their squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils chose to sack Ruben Amorim last month and replace him with Michael Carrick in an interim role until the end of the season.

Carrick has won all three of his first three matches as interim head coach and he’s giving himself the best chance of landing the permanent joh in the summer.

Whether it’s Carrick or another manager, Man Utd have a good idea of who they want to sign in the summer after strengthening their attack six months ago.

Man Utd spent almost £200m on Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko with just four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than them last term.

And now the Red Devils will concentrate on two new midfielders and a left-back after many fans were left disappointed that they didn’t improve the former over the summer.

READ: Predicting the 2026/27 starting XIs of the Big Six: who signs Anderson and are Gyokeres, Isak dropped?

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd have decided on three signings that they want to ‘complete’ and are ‘preparing’ €200m (£173m) to do just that.

Man Utd ‘want to rebuild their squad for next season with the aim of winning the Premier League’ as they look to ‘revamp its core squad’.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, Bournemouth star Alex Scott and Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall ‘top the Red Devils’ wish list’.

The ‘imminent departure’ of Casemiro means that Man Utd need at least one new midfielder with Forest’s Anderson ‘the profile that generates the most consensus among the sporting directors thanks to his physical presence and vision on the field’.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘New Pogba’ snubs Newcastle and Man Utd after talks with Liverpool legend Klopp

* Man Utd told to hijack Arsenal transfer for ‘top’ Casemiro replacement; warned against ‘silly’ mistake

* Premier League player power rankings: Arsenal star top as Haaland drops further; Wirtz climbs

Scott, meanwhile, ‘offers a valuable alternative for rotation in the double pivot’ with Man Utd looking to wrap up both deals before the World Cup.

The left side of the Red Devils’ defence has been ‘a constant headache’ for coaching staff and Man Utd ‘have set their sights’ on Newcastle left-back Hall to solve that issue.

The report adds: ‘His arrival would allow Patrick Dorgu to settle into more offensive positions, where he has performed more naturally recently. Lewis Hall would compete directly with Luke Shaw, providing a physical freshness that the team has missed in crucial moments.’

Fichajes continues: ‘With Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall, and the arrival of Alex Scott, Manchester United hopes to celebrate another league title very soon.’

Man Utd will be hoping to boost their summer transfer budget by securing Champions League football with their brilliant form under Carrick seeing them into fourth place in the Premier League.