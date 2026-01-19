Jamie Redknapp makes Arsenal claim after Aston Villa lose at home to Everton

Jamie Redknapp scratches his head during his role as a pundit.

Jamie Redknapp insists Aston Villa blew “an incredible opportunity” to put some pressure on Arsenal by losing 1-0 to Everton at home on Sunday.

Thierno Barry scored the only goal of the game as the Toffees took all three points to move up to tenth in the Premier League with their ninth win of the season.

Aston Villa could have closed the gap on Premier League title favourites Arsenal to four points with a win but Unai Emery’s side and Manchester City – who lost to Manchester United on Saturday – are now seven points adrift of the leaders.

Speaking after Aston Villa’s weak performance against Everton, Redknapp said: “They couldn’t have started any worse, obviously Everton hit the post in the first few minutes and you thought that might wake them up, get them going.

“Then you lose John McGinn and they have blown an incredible opportunity to put some real pressure on Arsenal.

“They didn’t have the capabilities in any area today and the individuals that can bail them out and they weren’t at their best.

“It was a really, really tough afternoon for Aston Villa, they just never got it going at all.

“Maybe that’s a little bit of pressure, they obviously didn’t have some of their players.”

Redknapp also pointed out Aston Villa’s “really strange decision” to allow Donyell Malen to join Serie A side Roma last week.

The former Liverpool midfielder added: “Malen leaving in midweek felt a really strange decision when you look at that substitutes bench, they didn’t have those options today.

“So yeah, a really tough one. but I’d also credit David Moyes. He knows what he’s doing that guy. He knows how to set a team up to be difficult to beat and that’s their best result of the season.”

James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Jack Grealish were all singled out for praise from Redknapp as Everton moved into the top half of the table.

Redknapp continued: “A magnificent performance from Moyes’ team.

“James Garner in midfield, I thought Harrison Armstrong was exceptional, Jack Grealish kept good width and he always gives you quality on the ball.

“An unbelievable result for them but for Aston Villa, that will be so tough to take.”

Speaking after the match, Everton midfielder Garner said: “They’re a very good team and they have a lot of brilliant players. The lads grinded it out today. We got the chance and we took it.

“We tried to nullify what they’re good at which is playing through the middle. We tried to block of the passing lanes and force it wide. We waited for our moment.

“We were in a sticky patch. We had to get ourselves out of this. To win away from home is hopefully the start of it.

“I think it was an amazing performance from the lads.”

